Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Ambient Photonics' indoor bifacial solar cell can generate power on both sides of the cell, the company writes.
(Via Ambient Photonics)
Business & Technology

Scotts Valley’s Ambient Photonics raises $30 million for solar cell technology

By Jessica M. Pasko
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

With its proprietary low-light energy harvesting technology, Ambient Photonics is aiming to replace disposable batteries in devices such as remote controls, keyboards, mice and other connected devices.

Share

Ambient Photonics announced last week it has raised another $30 million for its efforts to help replace batteries with solar technology.

The Scotts Valley-headquartered company, founded in 2019, has developed a proprietary low-light energy harvesting technology. Essentially, it’s intended to be a replacement for disposable batteries in devices such as remote controls, keyboards, mice and other connected devices. The company claims it carries the potential to reduce the carbon emissions of battery-powered devices by up to 80%.

“We’re embarking on a new growth phase with our customers to make elegant products that run reliably without ever needing a battery replacement or recharge,” CEO Bates Marshall said in a release.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its manufacturing capabilities and drive wider adoption of its technology. Earlier this year, Ambient Photonics opened its first factory, a 43,000-square-foot photovoltaic cell facility on Enterprise Way in Scotts Valley.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Business & TechnologyLocal BusinessScotts ValleyInstagramSanta Cruz County business roundup
Jessica M. Pasko

Jessica M. Pasko is Lookout’s business columnist. She has been writing professionally for almost two decades, including for the Associated Press, Santa Cruz Sentinel, Good Times, and many other local publications.

More from Jessica M. Pasko