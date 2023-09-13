Scotts Valley’s Ambient Photonics raises $30 million for solar cell technology

Ambient Photonics announced last week it has raised another $30 million for its efforts to help replace batteries with solar technology.

The Scotts Valley-headquartered company, founded in 2019, has developed a proprietary low-light energy harvesting technology. Essentially, it’s intended to be a replacement for disposable batteries in devices such as remote controls, keyboards, mice and other connected devices. The company claims it carries the potential to reduce the carbon emissions of battery-powered devices by up to 80%.

“We’re embarking on a new growth phase with our customers to make elegant products that run reliably without ever needing a battery replacement or recharge,” CEO Bates Marshall said in a release.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its manufacturing capabilities and drive wider adoption of its technology. Earlier this year, Ambient Photonics opened its first factory, a 43,000-square-foot photovoltaic cell facility on Enterprise Way in Scotts Valley.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.