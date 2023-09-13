Scotts Valley’s Ambient Photonics raises $30 million for solar cell technology
With its proprietary low-light energy harvesting technology, Ambient Photonics is aiming to replace disposable batteries in devices such as remote controls, keyboards, mice and other connected devices.
Ambient Photonics announced last week it has raised another $30 million for its efforts to help replace batteries with solar technology.
The Scotts Valley-headquartered company, founded in 2019, has developed a proprietary low-light energy harvesting technology. Essentially, it’s intended to be a replacement for disposable batteries in devices such as remote controls, keyboards, mice and other connected devices. The company claims it carries the potential to reduce the carbon emissions of battery-powered devices by up to 80%.
“We’re embarking on a new growth phase with our customers to make elegant products that run reliably without ever needing a battery replacement or recharge,” CEO Bates Marshall said in a release.
The company plans to use the funding to expand its manufacturing capabilities and drive wider adoption of its technology. Earlier this year, Ambient Photonics opened its first factory, a 43,000-square-foot photovoltaic cell facility on Enterprise Way in Scotts Valley.
