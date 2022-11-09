Celebrating innovation: What to expect at the Annual Titans of Tech event on December 7th

Recents years have witnessed the ever-growing boom of the technology industry, and many of these have awe-inspiring developments have been conceived in and around our beloved NorCal coast. In alliance with these local innovators, Santa Cruz Works connects industry professionals, local organizations, entrepreneurs, and educational institutions to a thriving local tech ecosystem.

Every year, Santa Cruz Works honors the people who have contributed to our entrepreneurial growth with a community event called Titans of Tech. In previous years, Titan awardees have included over 30 well-known community leaders such as JoeBen Bevirt ; co-founder and CEO of Joby, Marc Randolf ; co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, and David Haussler ; UCSC’s bioinformatician who lead the team to assemble the human genome sequence.

Santa Cruz Works’ upcoming 6th Annual Titans of Tech will once again recognize the people who have made an impact on the Santa Cruz and Monterey County tech communities, but with a twist. This year’s Titans of Tech event will focus on the MVP’s at local startups and companies whose spirit and contributions have buoyed others in their company.

MVP’s play a vital role in helping their respective organizations achieve success. MVP’s demonstrate determination, professionalism, and passion for their work. They are the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes, the ones who see problems as an opportunity for innovation. They are team players and leaders who motivate, inspire, and lift others up.

Santa Cruz Works welcomes community members to attend and celebrate their contributions to our community. Titan nominees should reside and work in the Santa Cruz, Monterey, or San Benito counties, have made positive cultural and social impact on tech, and make our region and world a better place. Nominees do not have to be in a tech position to qualify.

Each Titan will be introduced by a fellow company leader, and have three minutes to touch on their personal journeys, impact, and words of advice on how we can continue growing our local tech and business community.

Titans of Tech will take place at Kuumbwa Jazz Center on 320-2 Cedar St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. There will be live music, food, drinks, and networking before the Titans presentations. If you would like to submit a nominee, please fill out this form here.

If you’d like to attend this event, you can purchase tickets here.