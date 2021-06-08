Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Capitola & Soquel

News and features covering all of Capitola and Soquel. Stay in the know of neighborhood news and housing updates.

COVID Economy

‘One last Christmas season’: Months after saying goodbye to Santa Cruz, Palace Arts to leave Capitola

Palace Art & Office Supply exterior.

By Neil Strebig

Eight months after the downtown Santa Cruz location closed, the art and office supply store’s Capitola location follows...

The Here & Now

‘Circus’ act: Capitola’s baker/composer returns to Cabrillo Stage with his latest pop opera

Composer/baker Joe Ortiz.

By Wallace Baine

Local playwright/composer Joe Ortiz highlights Cabrillo Stage’s new summer season with his latest musical, “Circus:...

Environment

Capitola Beach bummer: After popular spot gets unhealthy F, is it safe to swim there?

Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

By Mallory Pickett

With Capitola Beach ranking third-worst in the state in terms of water quality ahead of the Fourth of July holiday...
Promoted Content

First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...

