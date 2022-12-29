PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with the Flynn Creek Circus

Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Under the big top with the Flynn Creek Circus
28 Images

Under the big top with the Flynn Creek Circus, performing its “Winter Fairytale” show in the Capitola Mall parking lot through Jan. 1. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Setup begins in the Capitola Mall parking lot for the Flynn Creek Circus

Setup begins in the Capitola Mall parking lot for the Flynn Creek Circus, performing its “Winter Fairytale” show through Jan. 1. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Flynn Creek Circus setting up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.

The Flynn Creek Circus setting up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Flynn Creek Circus' big top going up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.

The Flynn Creek Circus’ big top going up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It's beginning to look a lot like a circus as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.

It’s beginning to look a lot like a circus as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It's all hands on deck as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.

It’s all hands on deck as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Performers from the Flynn Creek Circus set up the big top

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Flynn Creek Circus sets up at Capitola Mall

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The big top is up, but more work is ahead for the Flynn Creek Circus.

The big top is up, but more work is ahead for the Flynn Creek Circus. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Children outside the Flynn Creek Circus' big top

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Showtime approaches for members of the Flynn Creek Circus.

Showtime approaches for members of the Flynn Creek Circus. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Flynn Creek Circus rehearses.

The Flynn Creek Circus rehearses. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Flynn Creek Circus performer

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A woman and two children share a moment under the Flynn Creek Circus big top

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Flynn Creek Circus performers rehearse

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Flynn Creek Circus performer works on her makeup

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Flynn Creek Circus performer in profile

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Flynn Creek Circus in costume

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Flynn Creek Circus performers in costume

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Close-up of a Flynn Creek Circus performer

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A child watches the Flynn Creek Circus

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Flynn Creek Circus performer in the spotlight.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Flynn Creek Circus performers in rabbit costumes

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Flynn Creek Circus performer on stage

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Detail of a Flynn Creek Circus performer standing on a stool

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Flynn Creek Circus faces the spotlight

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Flynn Creek Circus trapeze artists in action

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Snow falls as the Flynn Creek Circus performs "Winter Fairytale."

Snow falls as the Flynn Creek Circus performs “Winter Fairytale.” (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

1/28