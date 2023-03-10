Storm-fueled collapse on North Main Street cuts off hundreds in Soquel

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Residents in the hills north of Soquel Village were unable to leave their neighborhood Friday morning after the storms washed out a section of North Main Street.

District 1 Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig said the county had brought in an emergency contractor to help deal with the washout in the hopes of finding a temporary repair, but he warned that it could take at least another day to reopen access.

A section of North Main Street at Bates Creek collapsed during the heavy overnight rains, cutting off the only road access for residents to the north.

“Current best-case scenario: We reroute the water and get some gravel down to allow pedestrians to cross in the next 24 hours,” Koenig wrote on Instagram . “Residents above the washout on Cherryvale, Prescott and Glen Haven will not be able to cross for at least 24 hours.”

Valente Hernandez, a general laborer working on the culvert collapse, said the waters of the swollen creek flowed under the road, causing the roadbed to cave in and leaving a hole he estimated was at least 16 feet deep and 30 feet wide.

He said crews were busy adding rock to stabilize the area. “We’re going to try to get this done as soon as possible because some people over there are without any water,” he said.

Crews work along North Main Street in Soquel on Friday morning. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Soquel resident Laura Manning and her husband spotted the bright lights and bustling activity of emergency crews working overnight on the Main Street washout.

“We were thinking there’s not going to be a storm, not a big deal, it’s already washed out,” she told Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud. “It’s just really horrific and then to see all the people on the other side looking over at us out and you know they can’t get out. We just hope everybody’s OK.”

Two of the stranded residents, Jordy Pastor and Helen Christianson, live on Glen Haven Road. Christianson said they never expected North Main Street would wash out.

She said her first reaction was trying to find a way out. Her company canceled work Friday due to the rain, and Pastor, who works in construction, has had to delay projects because of this winter’s abnormal rainfall.

The Soquel collapse was far from the only road closure in Santa Cruz County as of early Friday. Highways 129 and 152 were closed east of Watsonville by flooding and/or mudslides, cutting off access to U.S. 101. East Zayante Road was closed north of Mount Hermon Road due to a downed tree, the California Highway Patrol reported, and a half-mile stretch of Highway 9 south of Ben Lomond remains closed after a New Year’s Eve slide . Lompico Road in Felton was closed after a power pole fell across the road, the county reported via Twitter at 7:41 a.m.

Tamsin McMahon, Kevin Painchaud and Hillary Ojeda contributed to this report. This is a developing story; check back for updates.