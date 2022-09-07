Journey Unauthorized - International Touring Journey Tribute Band
Quick Take
JOURNEYUNAUTHORIZED.COM Since 2007 Journey Unauthorized have been entertaining the world! Journey Unauthorized entertains audiences at casinos, fairs, fundraisers, theaters, corporate and special events all over the world, and has also performed for US troops in Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, United Emirates and Japan. When you need the best entertainment for your event, there’s only one 1980’s Steve Perry-era International Touring 1980’s Journey Tribute Show... Journey Unauthorized!
Journey Unauthorized in not affiliated with the rock band Journey, nor is any previously copyrighted Journey material used in this video.