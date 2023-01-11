2023 NEXTies returns; Seeking nominations for Santa Cruz changemakers

In recent years, our beloved Santa Cruz County has transformed into a breeding ground for exciting and innovative genius. With many locals cooking up new businesses and cutting-edge ideas, our humble coastal community is now the birthplace of numerous technological and inspirational breakthroughs.

Such changemakers deserve to be revered – and through this mission, the NEXTies were conceived.

The NEXTies began in 2012 to honor those in Santa Cruz who inspire the community. After a two year hiatus, this year’s event returns with co-hosts Event Santa Cruz and Lookout Santa Cruz. This annual award show will highlight the groundbreakers, trailblazers and icons who are tirelessly working to improve our society.

NEXTies has been THE Santa Cruz County award show celebrating the up and coming doers in our county for the last ten years. Past winners include 11th Hour in 2019, musician Taylor Rae in 2017, Venus Spirits in 2016, Nina Simon from the MAH in 2013, and Jacob Martinez from Digital NEST in 2012.

On pause for the last few years due to COVID, Lookout and Event Santa Cruz have now partnered together to bring it back better than ever on March 31st, 2023 at Woodhouse Brewing.

The NEXTies are calling on you to shine a light on our community's most impressive pioneers! Nominations for awards are now live and will be accepted through January 25, 2023. Dress up and come out for an evening in honor of those in Santa Cruz County who inspire the community. Enjoy food & drinks from local vendors, live music performances, and more! Hosted by Event Santa Cruz & Lookout Santa Cruz. The event will take place at Woodhouse Blending & Brewing.

The NEXTies are calling on you to shine a light on our community’s most impressive pioneers! Nominations for awards are now live and will be accepted through January 25, 2023. A committee of community members will filter through your nominations casting their vote for the people who were the changemakers, groundbreakers, boundary pushers of 2022. Cast your vote for the people, businesses, and groups that you saw make their name in 2022 and who we should all keep our eyes on for years to come.

Put on your best outfit and come out to enjoy food and drink from local vendors such as Scrumptious Fish & Chips, Tacos El Chuy, Woodhouse Brewing, and more. Listen to amazing live music performances from an exciting lineup of artists. The NEXTies will take place on Friday, March 31 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Woodhouse Blending & Brewing in Santa Cruz, CA.

The NEXTies are generously sponsored by Bay Federal Credit Union.

Dress up and come out for an evening in honor of those in Santa Cruz County who inspire the community. Remember, the NEXTies are a classy affair, so be sure to show up and show out. We’ll see you on the red carpet!

Get your ticket today for the NEXTies 2023.



About Event Santa Cruz

Born out of a desire to showcase and spread the creative energy that makes Santa Cruz so amazing, Event Santa Cruz grew swiftly beyond the bounds of your typical event-hosting company and now serves as a multimedia outpost for all things local.



About Lookout Santa Cruz

A two-year-old full-service news, information and entertainment media company focusing on the happenings of Santa Cruz County. Lookout can provide you with the news of the day, keep you up to date on COVID numbers in the county, share local job postings & hosts a comprehensive event calendar . Lookout is a public benefit company whose mission is to strengthen the community and democracy in Santa Cruz County, donating 10% of every membership sold to a local non-profit.