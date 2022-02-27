Yermo (Painter of Dreams)

When discussing Watsonville murals and muralists one name is widely referenced amongst many, and that name is Guillermo Aranda or Yermo. Yermo creates his murals through an inclusive community process that involves mentoring young children and adults who want to learn and assist with painting. Those who attend not only learn about the skills and techniques behind large-scale murals, but they also learn about the rich culture and history that inspired each character and symbol that lives within the mural. Yermo’s murals act as a mirror and a vibrant visual archive of the surrounding area, reminding us where we are and where we’ve been.