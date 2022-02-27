Siqueiros: Walls of Passion (Official Trailer)

Bring this film to your campus + community! gooddocs.net/siqueiros-walls-of-passion
Siqueiros: Walls of Passion is an hour-long documentary that profiles Mexican visual artist David Alfaro Siqueiros (1896–1974) and the resurrection of his Los Angeles mural América Tropical, located at the birthplace of Los Angeles and later championed by the Chicano movement as a symbol of its oppressed culture. One of the great Mexican artists of the 20th century and one of the three great Mexican muralists along with Diego Rivera and José Clemente Orozco, Siqueiros was a controversy-stirring revolutionary and activist who lived with theatrical flair and painted on an epic scale. As one of the primary advocates of modern public art, Siqueiros painted murals in Mexico, the U.S., Cuba, Chile, and Argentina.