Santa Cruz Symphony - Rites of Passage

Join the Santa Cruz Symphony on January 15 & 16 as they celebrate the arrival of 2022 with a live show at the Santa Cruz Civic & Watsonville Mello Center, featuring the music of Aaron Copland, John Wineglass, Caroline Shaw and Johannes Brahms.

