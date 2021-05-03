‘Hike to Heal’ outdoor art exhibit in Felton to spotlight photography of CZU Lightning Complex fires

An outdoor art exhibit featuring photos of the CZU Lightning Complex fires is set to open this weekend in Felton.

Starting Saturday, May 8, the “Art Outdoors Hike To Heal” display will feature work by fire survivor and local photographer Devi Pride. Visitors will be able to take an “art hike” at the Felton Branch Library and nearby Discovery Park nature loop to explore the artwork.

As a complement to Pride’s pieces — which capture the lasting effect of the fires on Santa Cruz — there will be an outdoor exhibit featuring pages from “The Hike,” a children’s book by Alison Farrell.

“This project is dedicated to everyone who has personally felt the effects of the fires, and to this beautiful land we call home,” Pride said in a news release announcing the project. “May we behold the forest as our inspiration for healing as we strive for harmony and balance.”

The exhibit formally will open with a special event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Since one of the main themes of Pride’s work is recovery, visitors will also be given nature journals, sketchbooks and materials with recovery information and can take a “storybook walk” based on Farrell’s book. To register, click here.

Santa Cruz Long Term Recovery Group, County Park Friends, Santa Cruz Public Library, Santa Cruz County Parks, Felton Library Friends and the Live Like Coco Foundation are all sponsoring the opening event, which is free and wheelchair accessible.

The exhibit will be up and running through summer and is part of a series of “art hikes” that will take place countywide. For more information, visit countyparkfriends.org/hiketoheal.

Felton Branch Library is located at 6121 Gushee St.