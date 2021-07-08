Down The Line: All the biggest and best shows, gigs & events ahead in Santa Cruz County

Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
By Lookout Santa Cruz Team BOLO
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Down The Line
(Via Pixabay)

Team BOLO (Be On The Lookout) is gathering and curating all of Santa Cruz County’s biggest and best happenings from now until forever — or at least until the latest gigs are officially announced.

One of America’s most prominent political players comes to Santa Cruz in December, sort of. Southern California congressman Adam Schiff, a central figure in the resistance against the Trumpist movement and the events of Jan. 6, will make a virtual online appearance, sponsored by Bookshop Santa Cruz, to chat about his new book, “Midnight in Washington,” on Dec. 7. Others who will be here in person in the near future include the great rockabilly legends the Blasters (March 25, Moe’s Alley), and Dayan Kai (Jan. 28, Kuumbwa). Plus, look out for locally produced tributes to the twin titans of American music, Dylan (Dec. 5, Kuumbwa) and Sinatra (Dec. 16, Michael’s).

Latest additions are marked as NEW below.

November

Nov. 18: Gondwana, Moe’s Alley

Nov. 18: Mike Clark/Michael Zilber, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Nov. 18: Debbie Millman, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Nov. 18: Queen Naija, The Catalyst

Nov. 18: Gary Young (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Nov. 19: Mark Farina, Felton Music Hall

Nov. 19: Fortunate Youth, The Catalyst

Nov. 19: Stephen Kessler/Dion O’Reilly (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Nov. 19-20: Metalachi, Moe’s Alley

Nov. 20: James Durbin, Michael’s on Main

Nov. 20: Carolyn Sills Combo, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Nov. 21: Anthony Arya/Lindsey Wall, Moe’s Alley

Nov. 22: Django Festival All-Stars, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Nov. 26: Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute, The Catalyst

Nov. 27: Dirty Cello, Michael’s on Main

Nov. 27: Mother Hips, Felton Music Hall

NEW: Nov. 27: Eric Lindell and Anson Funderburgh, Moe’s Alley

Nov. 28: Gregory Alan Isakov, The Catalyst

Nov. 29: Ray Charles Project, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Nov. 30: Claire Oshetsky (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

December

Dec. 1: Led Zeppelin tribute, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 1: Rabhi Alameddine (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Dec. 2: Ann Patchett (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Dec. 2: Brene Brown (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Dec. 3: Clinton Kane, The Catalyst

Dec. 3: Jerry’s Middle Finger, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 3: The Itals, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 4: Jose James, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 4: Eagles tribute, Michael’s on Main

Dec. 5: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Catalyst

Dec. 5: Rodney Crowell, The Rio

Dec. 5: Brett Dennen, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 5: Mike Pinto, Moe’s Alley

NEW: Dec. 5: Bob Dylan tribute, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 6: Charlie Hunter/Scott Amendola, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 7: Murs, The Catalyst Atrium

NEW: Dec. 7: Adam Schiff (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Dec. 8: Bruce Cockburn, The Rio

Dec. 9: Jazzmeia Horn, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 9: Howlin’ Rain, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 9: Jaime Cortez (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Dec. 10: Mike Stern-Jeff Lorber Fusion, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 10: 24KGoldn, The Catalyst

Dec. 10: Pokey LaFarge, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 11: Bartees Strange, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 11: B-Side Players, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 11: Pink Martini, The Rio

Dec. 11: Larry June, The Catalyst

NEW: Dec. 11: Randy Baker memorial concert, Michael’s on Main

Dec. 12: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 13: Bela Fleck, Sunset Center

Dec. 13: Kurt Elling, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 13: Mapache, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 14: Atreyu, The Catalyst

Dec. 16: Fuzz, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 16: Ray Obiedo Latin Jazz Project, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

NEW: Dec. 16: “A Frank Sinatra Christmas,” Michael’s on Main

Dec. 17: Lyrics Born, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 17: Peppino D’Agostino, Michael’s on Main

Dec. 17: “A Celtic Christmas,” The Rio

Dec. 17: The English Beat, Felton Music Hall

Dec: 18: Caroline Polachek, The Catalyst

Dec. 18: Morton Marcus memorial reading (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz

Dec. 18: Locomotive Breath, Michael’s on Main

Dec. 18: Andy Vargas, The Rio

Dec. 18: Anthony Arya, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 19: Thievery Corporation, The Catalyst

Dec. 28: White Album Ensemble, The Rio

Dec. 29-30: California Honeydrops, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 30: Devlon LaMarr Organ Trio, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 31: Coffis Brothers, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 31: Jackie Greene, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 31: California Honeydrops, The Catalyst

Dec. 31: China Cats, Michael’s on Main

January ’22

Jan. 7: Al Franken, Santa Cruz Civic

Jan. 8: Y&T, The Catalyst

Jan. 9: Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 10: Chris Botti, The Rio

Jan. 11: Best Coast, The Catalyst

Jan. 13: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Felton Music Hall

Jan. 15: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Rites of Passage,” Civic Auditorium

Jan. 15: Muriel Anderson, Michael’s on Main

Jan. 16: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Rites of Passage,” Mello Center

Jan. 19: Jamestown Revival, The Catalyst

Jan. 20: John Moreland, Felton Music Hall

Jan. 21: Joan Osborne, The Rio

Jan. 22: Machine Girl, The Catalyst

NEW: Jan. 22: Long Beach Dub All-Stars, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 23: Baynk, The Catalyst

Jan. 25: Subtronics, The Catalyst

Jan. 26: Circa Survive, The Catalyst

Jan. 26: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “The Weir,” Colligan Theater

Jan. 26: KT Tunstall, Felton Music Hall

NEW: Jan. 27: Melvin Seals & JGB, Felton Music Hall

Jan. 28: Donavon Frankenreiter, Felton Music Hall

NEW: Jan. 28: Dayan Kai, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 29: Jesse Cook, The Rio

NEW: Jan. 29: Snail, Michael’s on Main

February ’22

Feb. 1: Jazz at Lincoln Center w/ Wynton Marsalis, Santa Cruz Civic

Feb. 2: Deep Sea Diver, Moe’s Alley

Feb. 3: Martin Sexton, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 6: North Mississippi All-Stars, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 10: Built to Spill, The Rio

Feb. 11: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 12: Steely Dead, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 12: Santa Cruz Symphony: “The Hill We Climb,” Civic Auditorium

Feb. 13: Santa Cruz Symphony: “The Hill We Climb,” Mello Center

Feb. 16: Watchhouse, The Rio

Feb. 18: Tom Rigney & Flambeau, The Rio

Feb. 18: Leftover Salmon, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 20: Bryce Vine, The Catalyst

Feb. 23: Circle Jerks, The Catalyst

Feb. 24: Inner Wave, Felton Music Hall

March ’22

March 4: Lunasa, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March 6: Habibi, Moe’s Alley

March 6: Sue Foley, Moe’s Alley

NEW: March 11: Real Irish Comedy Fest, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March 15: Marc E. Bassy, The Catalyst

NEW: March 16: Geographer, The Catalyst

March 18: YOB, Felton Music Hall

NEW: March 25: The Blasters, Moe’s Alley

March 27: Santa Cruz Symphony: Family Concert, Civic Auditorium

March 30: Guided By Voices, The Catalyst

March 30: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “Remains to be Seen,” Colligan Theater

April ’22

April 3: Gary Numan, The Catalyst

April 6: The Band Camino, The Catalyst

April 12: Touche Amore, The Catalyst

April 23: Pierre Bensusan, Michael’s on Main

April 27: Joseph, Felton Music Hall

April 30: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Kaleidoscopes,” Civic Auditorium

May ’22

May 1: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Kaleidoscopes,” Mello Center

May 14: Son Lux, Felton Music Hall

May 15: Vieux Farka Toure, Felton Music Hall

May 18: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “An Iliad,” Colligan Theater

May 20: Saba, The Catalyst

May 21: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Carmina Burana,” Civic Auditorium

May 22: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Carmina Burana,” Mello Center

May 24: Marcus King Band, Felton Music Hall

June ’22

June 3: Typhoon, Felton Music Hall

June 18: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Life: A Journey Through Time,” Civic Auditorium

July ’22

July 6: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “Death Trap,” Colligan Theater

September ’22

Sept. 30: Dale Watson, Moe’s Alley

Lookout Santa Cruz Team BOLO