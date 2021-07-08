Down The Line: All the biggest and best shows, gigs & events ahead in Santa Cruz County

One of America’s most prominent political players comes to Santa Cruz in December, sort of. Southern California congressman Adam Schiff, a central figure in the resistance against the Trumpist movement and the events of Jan. 6, will make a virtual online appearance, sponsored by Bookshop Santa Cruz, to chat about his new book, “Midnight in Washington,” on Dec. 7. Others who will be here in person in the near future include the great rockabilly legends the Blasters (March 25, Moe’s Alley), and Dayan Kai (Jan. 28, Kuumbwa). Plus, look out for locally produced tributes to the twin titans of American music, Dylan (Dec. 5, Kuumbwa) and Sinatra (Dec. 16, Michael’s).

