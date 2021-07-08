Down The Line: All the biggest and best shows, gigs & events ahead in Santa Cruz County

Lookout Santa Cruz Team BOLO
Quick Take
Team BOLO (Be On The Lookout) is gathering and curating all of Santa Cruz County’s biggest and best happenings from now until forever — or at least until the latest gigs are officially announced.
1
One of America’s most prominent political players comes to Santa Cruz in December, sort of. Southern California congressman Adam Schiff, a central figure in the resistance against the Trumpist movement and the events of Jan. 6, will make a virtual online appearance, sponsored by Bookshop Santa Cruz, to chat about his new book, “Midnight in Washington,” on Dec. 7. Others who will be here in person in the near future include the great rockabilly legends the Blasters (March 25, Moe’s Alley), and Dayan Kai (Jan. 28, Kuumbwa). Plus, look out for locally produced tributes to the twin titans of American music, Dylan (Dec. 5, Kuumbwa) and Sinatra (Dec. 16, Michael’s).
Latest additions are marked as NEW below.
As Santa Cruz comes back to life, no one has you covered like Lookout does
BOLO is our new interactive tool for keeping you in the know. Here are your three key places to bookmark
Use the following links to see the major events happening by month:
- November
- December
- January ’22
- February ’22
- March ’22
- April ’22
- May ’22
- June ’22
- July ’22
- September ’22
And away we go with Down The Line ...
2
November
Nov. 18: Gondwana, Moe’s Alley
Nov. 18: Mike Clark/Michael Zilber, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Nov. 18: Debbie Millman, Bookshop Santa Cruz
Nov. 18: Queen Naija, The Catalyst
Nov. 18: Gary Young (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Nov. 19: Mark Farina, Felton Music Hall
Nov. 19: Fortunate Youth, The Catalyst
Nov. 19: Stephen Kessler/Dion O’Reilly (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Nov. 19-20: Metalachi, Moe’s Alley
Nov. 20: James Durbin, Michael’s on Main
Nov. 20: Carolyn Sills Combo, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Nov. 21: Anthony Arya/Lindsey Wall, Moe’s Alley
Nov. 22: Django Festival All-Stars, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Nov. 26: Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute, The Catalyst
Nov. 27: Dirty Cello, Michael’s on Main
Nov. 27: Mother Hips, Felton Music Hall
NEW: Nov. 27: Eric Lindell and Anson Funderburgh, Moe’s Alley
Nov. 28: Gregory Alan Isakov, The Catalyst
Nov. 29: Ray Charles Project, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Nov. 30: Claire Oshetsky (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
3
December
Dec. 1: Led Zeppelin tribute, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 1: Rabhi Alameddine (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Dec. 2: Ann Patchett (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Dec. 2: Brene Brown (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Dec. 3: Clinton Kane, The Catalyst
Dec. 3: Jerry’s Middle Finger, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 3: The Itals, Moe’s Alley
Dec. 4: Jose James, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Dec. 4: Eagles tribute, Michael’s on Main
Dec. 5: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Catalyst
Dec. 5: Rodney Crowell, The Rio
Dec. 5: Brett Dennen, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 5: Mike Pinto, Moe’s Alley
NEW: Dec. 5: Bob Dylan tribute, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Dec. 6: Charlie Hunter/Scott Amendola, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Dec. 7: Murs, The Catalyst Atrium
NEW: Dec. 7: Adam Schiff (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Dec. 8: Bruce Cockburn, The Rio
Dec. 9: Jazzmeia Horn, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Dec. 9: Howlin’ Rain, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 9: Jaime Cortez (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Dec. 10: Mike Stern-Jeff Lorber Fusion, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Dec. 10: 24KGoldn, The Catalyst
Dec. 10: Pokey LaFarge, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 11: Bartees Strange, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 11: B-Side Players, Moe’s Alley
Dec. 11: Pink Martini, The Rio
Dec. 11: Larry June, The Catalyst
NEW: Dec. 11: Randy Baker memorial concert, Michael’s on Main
Dec. 12: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Moe’s Alley
Dec. 13: Bela Fleck, Sunset Center
Dec. 13: Kurt Elling, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Dec. 13: Mapache, Moe’s Alley
Dec. 14: Atreyu, The Catalyst
Dec. 16: Fuzz, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 16: Ray Obiedo Latin Jazz Project, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
NEW: Dec. 16: “A Frank Sinatra Christmas,” Michael’s on Main
Dec. 17: Lyrics Born, Moe’s Alley
Dec. 17: Peppino D’Agostino, Michael’s on Main
Dec. 17: “A Celtic Christmas,” The Rio
Dec. 17: The English Beat, Felton Music Hall
Dec: 18: Caroline Polachek, The Catalyst
Dec. 18: Morton Marcus memorial reading (virtual event), Bookshop Santa Cruz
Dec. 18: Locomotive Breath, Michael’s on Main
Dec. 18: Andy Vargas, The Rio
Dec. 18: Anthony Arya, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Dec. 19: Thievery Corporation, The Catalyst
Dec. 28: White Album Ensemble, The Rio
Dec. 29-30: California Honeydrops, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 30: Devlon LaMarr Organ Trio, Moe’s Alley
Dec. 31: Coffis Brothers, Moe’s Alley
Dec. 31: Jackie Greene, Felton Music Hall
Dec. 31: California Honeydrops, The Catalyst
Dec. 31: China Cats, Michael’s on Main
4
January ’22
Jan. 7: Al Franken, Santa Cruz Civic
Jan. 8: Y&T, The Catalyst
Jan. 9: Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Moe’s Alley
Jan. 10: Chris Botti, The Rio
Jan. 11: Best Coast, The Catalyst
Jan. 13: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Felton Music Hall
Jan. 15: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Rites of Passage,” Civic Auditorium
Jan. 15: Muriel Anderson, Michael’s on Main
Jan. 16: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Rites of Passage,” Mello Center
Jan. 19: Jamestown Revival, The Catalyst
Jan. 20: John Moreland, Felton Music Hall
Jan. 21: Joan Osborne, The Rio
Jan. 22: Machine Girl, The Catalyst
NEW: Jan. 22: Long Beach Dub All-Stars, Moe’s Alley
Jan. 23: Baynk, The Catalyst
Jan. 25: Subtronics, The Catalyst
Jan. 26: Circa Survive, The Catalyst
Jan. 26: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “The Weir,” Colligan Theater
Jan. 26: KT Tunstall, Felton Music Hall
NEW: Jan. 27: Melvin Seals & JGB, Felton Music Hall
Jan. 28: Donavon Frankenreiter, Felton Music Hall
NEW: Jan. 28: Dayan Kai, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Jan. 29: Jesse Cook, The Rio
NEW: Jan. 29: Snail, Michael’s on Main
5
February ’22
Feb. 1: Jazz at Lincoln Center w/ Wynton Marsalis, Santa Cruz Civic
Feb. 2: Deep Sea Diver, Moe’s Alley
Feb. 3: Martin Sexton, Felton Music Hall
Feb. 6: North Mississippi All-Stars, Felton Music Hall
Feb. 10: Built to Spill, The Rio
Feb. 11: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Feb. 12: Steely Dead, Felton Music Hall
Feb. 12: Santa Cruz Symphony: “The Hill We Climb,” Civic Auditorium
Feb. 13: Santa Cruz Symphony: “The Hill We Climb,” Mello Center
Feb. 16: Watchhouse, The Rio
Feb. 18: Tom Rigney & Flambeau, The Rio
Feb. 18: Leftover Salmon, Felton Music Hall
Feb. 20: Bryce Vine, The Catalyst
Feb. 23: Circle Jerks, The Catalyst
Feb. 24: Inner Wave, Felton Music Hall
6
March ’22
March 4: Lunasa, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
March 6: Habibi, Moe’s Alley
March 6: Sue Foley, Moe’s Alley
NEW: March 11: Real Irish Comedy Fest, Kuumbwa Jazz Center
March 15: Marc E. Bassy, The Catalyst
NEW: March 16: Geographer, The Catalyst
March 18: YOB, Felton Music Hall
NEW: March 25: The Blasters, Moe’s Alley
March 27: Santa Cruz Symphony: Family Concert, Civic Auditorium
March 30: Guided By Voices, The Catalyst
March 30: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “Remains to be Seen,” Colligan Theater
7
April ’22
April 3: Gary Numan, The Catalyst
April 6: The Band Camino, The Catalyst
April 12: Touche Amore, The Catalyst
April 23: Pierre Bensusan, Michael’s on Main
April 27: Joseph, Felton Music Hall
April 30: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Kaleidoscopes,” Civic Auditorium
8
May ’22
May 1: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Kaleidoscopes,” Mello Center
May 14: Son Lux, Felton Music Hall
May 15: Vieux Farka Toure, Felton Music Hall
May 18: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “An Iliad,” Colligan Theater
May 20: Saba, The Catalyst
May 21: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Carmina Burana,” Civic Auditorium
May 22: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Carmina Burana,” Mello Center
May 24: Marcus King Band, Felton Music Hall
9
June ’22
June 3: Typhoon, Felton Music Hall
June 18: Santa Cruz Symphony: “Life: A Journey Through Time,” Civic Auditorium
10
July ’22
July 6: Jewel Theatre, opening night, “Death Trap,” Colligan Theater
11
September ’22
Sept. 30: Dale Watson, Moe’s Alley
***
12
HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF BOLO
Sign up for our weekly Best Bets newsletter, sent every Thursday afternoon.
You can also get our weekly Best Bets text alert by signing up here or texting the word BOLO to (831) 387-7662.
Send arts, entertainment and culture events you think should be listed (for free) to us at bolo@lookoutlocal.com.
If you’re planning or producing your own event, click on the Promote Your Event button on the calendar.
Questions, comments, concerns? Email bolo@lookoutlocal.com.