Been missing art in your life? Get reacquainted with First Friday

As the Santa Cruz art scene comes slowly out of its COVID hibernation, this month’s First Friday is an opportunity to see what dozens of artists have been cooking up.

And with this week marking the first First Friday of the BOLO era here at Lookout, we’re bringing you a breakdown of what to see where.

Tannery Arts Center is a one-stop shop for eclectic art and live music, including:



Radius Gallery brings together over 40 works by California Association of Clay and Glass members.

Apricity Gallery features paper artist Dana Peter’s dimensional collages and resident artist Sarah Bianco’s colorful paintings.

Gallery 125 presents artwork and merch from seven artists, including throw pillows, greeting cards and prints.

TAC Clay Studio offers demonstrations of hand-building ceramics.

Ceramic sculptures and pottery vessels by Maren Sinclair Hurn, Carol Eddy and Bev Zerbib-Berda.

PATT — Printmakers At The Tannery — debut their summer group show.

And don’t miss the wild sculptural work by Brian Sarinova in Studio 121, a sculpture in the courtyard by Marina Anderson and music by Leo and the Lion and Tropical Pocket.

Downtown already has plenty to do and see, but here’s where to stop after dinner:



Santa Cruz MAH opening reception for Jim Phillips’ exhibit “The Art of the Santa Cruz Speed Wheel.”

Curated By the Sea Pop-Up Gallery shows off its summer exhibition, “Brave New World,” featuring local artists and live music.

Botanic and Luxe hosts the chill-vibing paintings of Annika Layne.

Santa Cruz Coffee Roastings presents pet portraits by Jeri Anderson.

Felton and Ben Lomond:



“Earth and Fire” at Santa Cruz Mountains Art Center showcases glass and ceramics.

Mountain Spirit — a self-described metaphysical rock shop in the magical redwoods — showcases heartfelt art by Jane Ann Clemens.

Crooked Beauty Maker’s Space and Arts Place serves up the quirky humor of Cheyanne Valera & James in this art supply store/rentable workspace.

Westside:



Do not miss the gargantuan paintings by Frank Galuszka at R. Blitzer Gallery.

Midtown:



New exhibition “Creative Encounters” kicking off at the Santa Cruz Art League.

Final night market of the summer, featuring 10 artists at 1111 Soquel Ave., in collaboration with Event Santa Cruz and the Midtown Block Party.