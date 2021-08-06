Lovely Condo in the Heart of Scotts Valley

Price Improvement: $719,000

Beautiful, spacious two bedroom/two bath home with private patio looking out on to gorgeous spreading oaks. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, groceries, library, parks - the best of Scotts Valley!

Opening soon there is a new public market which will include a brewery restaurant and Penny Ice Creamery. All within walking distance of your new home.

A warm, welcoming ambiance

This ground floor unit features a granite kitchen, en suite main bedroom with walk-in closet, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, and a separate laundry/office room. This is the largest floor plan available at 1212 square feet.

1 / 2 2 / 2

Your own private patio

Being the end unit in this small community of 30+ units offers privacy and serenity for the most discerning owner.

1 / 2 2 / 2

Enjoy a dip in the pool!

Parking is completely secure with a gated, enclosed entry and assigned locked storage space. Amenities include a lap-sized swimming pool, BBQ area, Garden Patio, and Recreation room for parties.

1 / 1

For techies, commute via Metro station down the block- Google, Apple, Cisco and Highway 17 Express buses all stop here! Truly a must see!

1 / 2 2 / 2

