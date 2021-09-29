Charming Westside home available for rent October 17
Large 2 bedroom Westside Santa Cruz home available for rent. This home is located at 111 Pendegast Ave, for $3,950 with utilities starting October 17.
This large single-story picturesque Westside home is tucked in the “circles” area, with easy walking and biking to West Cliff Dr, UCSC, surf, restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and shopping.
Take a virtual tour
Cozy furnished living room
The rental will be depersonalized and comfortably furnished for your ease of move in and enjoyment.
Spacious bedrooms
Outdoors
This home has a fully fenced yard with space for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living to enjoy evenings around the firepit. Private outdoor shower and colorful whimsical garden areas.
Dining room and kitchen
Enjoy the gas stove, tile kitchen, washer/dryer, beautiful hardwood floors.
Views from the outside
Important notes
The rental term is only 1 year, non-renewable. Sorry, no pets, no smoking or vaping on the property, no co-signers, and 3 people maximum. Please email some details about yourself and your rental needs to obtain additional details and an application below.
Learn more about your dream home on the Westside!To schedule a private viewing, contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or call 831-239-4646.
