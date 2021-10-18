Libraries need Friends: See what has been accomplished since Measure S

Friends make life better. They are there when you need them most. They help where they can. They know how to cheer you up. They listen.

The Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries, commonly called “The Friends,” supports the community’s 10 branch public library system. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization since 1979, The Friends champion SCPL’s work with underserved people, county residents, students, families, and lifelong learners.

The organization’s priorities are fundraising for the library system, listening to the needs of county residents, and promoting ever-expanding information services for everyone.

In 2016 with the passage of Measure S, Santa Cruz Public Libraries received a $67 million bond measure to upgrade and improve local libraries. To supplement these efforts, in 2020 Friends of Santa Cruz Libraries volunteers rallied together, donating over 9,000 hours to raise $484,176 for our local libraries.

Take a look at what The Friends have accomplished through this support...

New & Renovated Branches

1 / 6 Renovated Felton Branch opened in February 2020.



The Felton branch operated for nearly 60 years in a historic church building; charming, but not a modern library. The new 9,000 sf branch opened in Feb. 2020 on 2 acres of nearby land, the first Measure S project to be completed. This stunning space includes comfortable reading areas, free computers/WiFi, teen and children’s areas, community room and adjacent discovery park. Teall Messer architect, Noll and Tam interior, Thompson Builders contractor.

2 / 6 Renovated La Selva branch opened in March 2021



Renovation included replacement of dilapidated interior finishes plus new lighting, electrical, and mechanical systems. Sliding glass wall between the adult and children’s areas improves acoustics, lighting and flexiblity. Lounge seating areas are provided for both children and adults for reading, tutoring and community programs; expanded deck increases usable outdodor space. Jayson Architecture design, C2Builders construction. 3 / 6 New Capitola branch opened in June 2021



The previous temporary facility has been replaced by a stunning new 11,700 sf library -- open and inviting, a hub for community activity with meeting room, expanded children’s wing, study and reading rooms, outdoor deck, fireplace and teen space. Construction and solar panels maximize energy efficiency. Design by Noll and Tam, construction by Otto Construction, construction management by Bogard Construction. (Lookout Santa Cruz / Kevin Painchaud) 4 / 6 Renovation are underway at Scotts Valley branch



This 13,150 sf library was opened in 2011 with design by Group 4, dramatically transforming a previous roller rink with contemporary library features such as flexible space, dedicated areas for children, teens and adults, custom art and seating, community room and courtyard. Needed updates and repairs (seismic retrofits and roof) are now due, requiring a few months closure later this year. 5 / 6 Renovations are underway at Boulder Creek branch



Interior remodel of the existing one-story library includes new infrastructure (windows, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and lighting); upgrades throughout to comply with accessibility standards; complete re-do of children’s area; community space and meeting room. Design by Jayson Architecture, CRW builders, construction management by Bogard. Reopening in September 2021. 6 / 6 Renovations are underway at the Live Oak branch



The Live Oak Library renovation revitalizes the children’s area, transforming it into an ocean themed learning space. New acoustic wood ceiling and wall treatments, carpeting and redesigned seating are both functional and playful. A custom designed wall serves to separate the children’s collections from an “under-the-sea” inspired reading lounge and homework room. Design by Jayson Architecture.

Upcoming Renovations

1 / 3 Friends of Santa Cruz Libraries are in the middle of a capital campaign you can support to renovate the Garflied Park branch.



The renovation will bring new life to the historic 2,300 sf Carnegie library building (1915) with refreshed and cohesive design. Features include central seating area around the fireplace, children’s area, a more open plan, better use of windows for natural light, meeting room and refreshed outdoor space. Design by Jayson Architecture, CRW builders, construction management by Bogard. Reopening anticipated in late 2021. 2 / 3 Friends of Santa Cruz Libraries are in the middle of a capital campaign you can support to raise a new library in Aptos.



The original 8,000 sf building, built in 1975, is now closed for demolition. The new 12,000 sf library will feature flexible community, meeting and study rooms; garden and terrace areas; a local history section; children, teen and adult reading areas; and maximize energy efficiency. Design by Anderson Brule Architects, construction and project management by Bogard Construction. Reopening expected late 2022.



3 / 3 Friends of Santa Cruz Libraries are in the middle of a capital campaign you can support to help renovate the Branciforte branch.



Renovation will build on the character of this iconic mid-century building (1967), refreshing the 6,800 sf interior for improved flexibility, function and accessibility with areas for adult reading, children, and teens; community room and outdoor patio; electrical and telecommunication upgrades. Design by Jayson Architecture; JPB Designs builder; construction management by Bogard. Reopening early 2022. (Jim Bourne Photography)