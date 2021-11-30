“Stuff the Bus” this holiday season with Santa Cruz METRO & Toys For Tots

As our community continues to battle the ongoing uncertainty brought forth by these recent years, it is now more important than ever to help out those in need. While the holidays are some of the most joyful times of the year for many, they also remain the most difficult for others. Santa Cruz METRO is hoping to make those hard times a little bit easier by partnering with local non-profit, Toys For Tots, to host METRO’s first “Stuff the Bus” donation site this holiday season.

The collaboration between METRO and Toys for Tots aims to collect donations in the form of new and unwrapped toys for our community’s youth. Donations can be any new, unwrapped gender-neutral gift such as board games, soccer balls, bikes and crafts. This year’s donations focus particularly on children ranging between 0-2 years of age and 11-14 years of age.

“Since starting at METRO, I have been eager to establish a “Stuff the Bus” event to support our local community so I am particularly excited that METRO will be partnering with Toys For Tots this holiday season. Giving back to the community has always been a priority for METRO and hosting events like these are one of the ways we support that commitment.” — Alex Clifford, CEO and General Manager of METRO

Give Back "Stuff the Bus": Santa Cruz METRO + Toys For Tots Holiday Donation Site Donations will be collected on Saturday, December 11th at the Target in Watsonville located at 1415 Main Street, Watsonville, CA from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Donations will be collected by METRO, Toys For Tots, & Watsonville Fire Department and placed inside a METRO bus for delivery to the Toys For Tots donation site to be distributed locally through neighborhood service agencies and other local non-profits that screen applicants based on need.

About Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District

Established in 1968, Santa Cruz METRO provides fixed-route and Highway 17 commuter service throughout Santa Cruz County, with limited service connecting to Monterey Salinas Transit at our Watsonville Transit Center and Santa Clara County, transporting more than 5 million passenger trips a year. METRO also operates ParaCruz paratransit service to Santa Cruz County, providing about 73,500 trips per year. METRO’s operating budget in FY21 is almost $55 million and is funded through a combination of farebox revenue, sales tax, and state and federal sources. Today it operates a fleet of 94 buses on at least 24 fixed-routes. Visit our website for more information, like METRO on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Toys For Tots

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Program, now in its 73rd year, was developed for the simple purpose of spreading holiday cheer to children in need. In communities where no Reserve unit exists, volunteers and business leaders continue the tradition of providing the gift of hope to area children. In Santa Cruz County, Watsonville and Aptos/LaSelva Fire Departments, with assistance from Boulder Creek Fire, CAL Fire Corralitos & Pajaro Dunes, and partners throughout the county, have continued the mission and invite the public in delivering a message of hope, building self-esteem and mentoring children living in poverty by exposing them to the positive examples of courage.

Donations are distributed locally through neighborhood service agencies, churches, and non-profits that screen applicants based on need. Visit our website for more information or like Toys For Tots on Facebook.