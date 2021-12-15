County looking for artists to create art for Aptos, Live Oak library projects

Santa Cruz County artists looking to make an impact in public art now have a couple of high-profile opportunities to create site-specific pieces for public library projects.

As part of the redesign of the new Aptos branch library, on Soquel Drive near State Park Drive, the county is now formally seeking proposals from artists to create a public art piece in keeping with the redesign’s theme of “forest, coastal, and terrace.” The winning design, according to the county’s Department of Parks, Open Spaces & Cultural Services, will reflect the identity of the community of Aptos and celebrate its “unique culture and natural beauty.” The budget for the proposal will be $106,000, and the deadline for submissions of proposals is Jan. 21.

A rendering of the proposed Live Oak library branch annex at Simpkins Family Swim Center. (Via County of Santa Cruz)

Similarly, the county is sending out a call for proposals for public art for the annex to the Live Oak branch library at Simpkins Family Swim Center on 17th Avenue. Like the Aptos proposal, the piece should reflect the unique character of Live Oak and may include a literary element as well. The budget for the Live Oak piece will be $85,500 and the deadline for submissions is also Jan. 21.

For more details on the proposed projects and the application process, go to the Santa Cruz Parks Department website.