BOLO Best Bets: Christmas takes center stage as festivities beckon beyond

It’s Christmas, it’s raining, and there are lots of unsettling headlines about a new phase of the ongoing pandemic. This might be the one weekend of the year we point out the joys of staying home with family, food, and your favorite adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” (may we suggest the 1970 musical “Scrooge”?). The quiet weekend might also give you a chance to plan your post-Christmas plans, which might include some big local shows featuring the great Beatles act the White Album Ensemble, and the Bay Area R&B band the California Honeydrops. Trust us, by early next week, you’ll be itching to get out of the house.

— Wallace Baine

See our full BOLO calendar listings for events in Santa Cruz here. And as if that isn’t enough, we have you covered for all the MAJOR events coming up into the next year with Down The Line, a listing assembled by Wallace Baine that’s your key to getting tickets before they sell out.

Now, here’s what Team BOLO thinks you should know for the weekend and beyond:

(Click category headers for full BOLO listings in that category.)

KIDS & FAMILY

(Via Facebook)

ONGOING

Farley’s Christmas Wonderland: Want to have a white Christmas but can’t travel? Midtown Santa Cruz is the spot through New Year’s Eve to stroll through an exhibit filled with “snow” and holiday cheer. (Weather permitting, so check Farley’s site before you go.) The display comes complete with trees, an elf village and a log cabin — perfect for the whole family.

— Max Chun

FESTIVALS

ENDING SUNDAY

Holiday Lights Drive-Thru: Lighted tunnels, giant Christmas trees and fair food await at the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville. Open 5:30-9 p.m., through Sunday.

— Haneen Zain

LIVE MUSIC

(Via Facebook)

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, DEC. 29-30

White Album Ensemble: A Santa Cruz New Year’s tradition returns after a year off from the pandemic. For the (can it be?) 18th year, the White Album Ensemble, a dedicated group of Santa Cruz musical adventurers, explores the beloved canon of Beatles music by playing all the late-period albums, just as we all remember them. This year – in a return to the Rio Theatre, where the WAE phenomenon began – the group present “Rubber Revolver,” including the full “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver” albums, with special guests vocalist James Durbin, the Mind Over Matter horn ensemble, and the WAE String Quartet (to do the “Eleanor Rigby” parts, of course). Two big shows, next Wednesday and Thursday, at the Rio. Who knows, maybe Ringo will show up.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, DEC. 29-30

California Honeydrops: For the last week of the year, the Oakland-based funk/R&B band the California Honeydrops will be the Santa Cruz Honeydrops. The Drops come to the area for three dates, two shows at the Felton Music Hall on Dec. 29 and 30, and then over to the Catalyst for New Year’s Eve. The Honeydrops are no strangers to Santa Cruz audiences, having visited the area many times over their decade-plus tenure as a band (and a couple of the players have UCSC roots as well). Their brand of high-energy, sassy, muscular funk and soul is really just what we all want to hear as we brace for the new year.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: You can’t find a cooler American-music vibe than that of Seattle-based organist Delvon Lamarr and his trio, known by fans as DLO3. These guys begin with the juicy feel of Jimmy Smith-era Hammond B-3 organ and mix in a distinct Booker T. & the MGs flavor and tastes of soul, New Orleans funk, improv jazz and psychedelic blues, provided by Lamarr, crackerjack guitarist Jimmy James and drummer Dan Weiss. DLO3 comes to Moe’s Alley to play their latest new song, “Pull Your Pants Up,” and tons more, Thursday, Dec. 30. Opening is Andre Cruz & the Black Diamond Rhythm Band.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Big Bad Wolf: The Aptos-based foursome Big Bad Wolf has a thing for the legendary Bay Area band Creedence Clearwater Revival (don’t we all?). On Thursday, Dec. 30, BBW comes to Soquel to bring new fire and energy to all the hits of CCR and John Fogerty. That’s “Down on the Corner” at Michael’s on Main in Soquel. Also, it’s free.

— Wallace Baine

VISUAL ARTS

PATT member Janis O’Driscoll’s “Running In Circles.” (Via PATT)

ENDING SUNDAY

PATT Group Show: Printmakers at the Tannery (PATT) are hosting their latest group show, featuring the work of 13 local fine-art printers at the PATT studio at the Tannery Arts Center. Among the artists showcasing their fine prints and cards are Andrée Lebourveau, Frank Trueba, George Newell, A.V. Pike, Jane Gregorius, Lynne Simpson, Janis O’Driscoll, Cindy Haug, Bob Rocco, Mary Neater, Lu Lee, and Ann Miya. The show runs through Sunday at PATT’s Tannery studio 107.

ONGOING

“Indicators”: Surfing and art slam together for an exhibit at the R. Blitzer Gallery on the Westside of Santa Cruz, featuring the artistic creations of well-known figures in the Santa Cruz surf world, including Stan Welsh, Margitta Dietrick-Welsh, Vince Broglio, Nancy Broglio, Ed Dickie, Tessa Hope Hasty, Dave Anderson, Boogie Bill, Gary Hughes and more. It’s all up at the Blitzer through Jan. 28, at 2801 Mission St., in the old Wrigley Building.

ONGOING

“Gifted”: The downtown gallery Curated By the Sea is packing its Front Street space with a wide variety of artworks from more than 30 of the most prominent names on the Santa Cruz art scene, rotating the content regularly throughout the gift-giving season. Curated is open Thursday through Saturday noon-4 p.m., or by appointment, at 703 Front St., Santa Cruz.

— Wallace Baine

RECREATION

(Via Instagram)

SUNDAY

History Under the Trees: Meet at George’s picnic area at Forest of Nisene Marks State Park for a post-Christmas hike and historical tour of the park. This 4-mile, three-hour walk will include opportunities to learn of the forest’s history, walk around ghost towns, check out fossils and more. Dress warmly and bring some food and water.

SUNDAY

Movement, Meditation, and Spiritual Blessings: Have a great morning post-Christmas with a meditation and yoga class at the Santa Cruz Harbor. Hosted by the Hanuman Yoga Retreat, the group will meet at a cafe in Seabright and make its way over to the harbor, where the activities commence. There is no spiritual or fitness experience necessary; the class serves as a chance to connect with others and the natural beauty around us.

— Max Chun



