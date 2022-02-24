Live your beach-house dreams with this nautical Seabright abode

Immerse yourself in the coastal dream that is 215 1st Avenue in the Seabright area of Santa Cruz, CA.

A bright turquoise door greets you upon arrival, summoning you into the perfect encapsulation of California-comfort living. An expansive living room boasts large windows that are sure to bring in tons of natural light. Continue strolling alone to find a stunning turquoise-tiled floor leading from the dining room into the kitchen.

Bask in the vast bedrooms affixed with outdoor access and incredible closet space. The gorgeous bathrooms also offer intricate tile flooring and up-to-date facilities.

Climb to the top of this lovely abode, and you’ll find its pièce de résistance: a rooftop deck on the third floor with immaculate beach views that is sure to be flushed with sun on a regular basis.

Beach-living is easier than ever in this 3 bedroom, 2 plus bath home that offers bonus rooftop deck.

An ode to an era, this home is vintage 70’s chic with a creative floor plan allowing for great entertainment spaces, private rooms, and versatile coves and decks. Enjoy Seabright life with ocean views from the upper deck and walking distance to the sand soaking in everything this beach neighborhood has to offer!

Walk a block to Seabright Beach, or continue for a couple more blocks to reach the yacht harbor, Jetty, and Walton Lighthouse. Enjoy ocean view sunsets with a glass of cheer & good company on the third story rooftop deck, then stroll nearby to enjoy dinner in one of your multiple neighborhood frequents. Smack dab in the middle of town, both the Eastside & Westside are a short drive or bike ride away & the highway is quick to access. Life is sure to be good in this Seabright dream; enjoy it!

