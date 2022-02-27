The Music of Sound: Chamber concert returns Saturday, March 5

You read that right. After one year, 11 months and 29 days The Music of Sound (not the other way round) is hitting the stage March 5 at Peace United Church of Christ, Santa Cruz.

Ringing in the 43rd anniversary of New Music Works, tickets are on sale now for the anticipated return of their annual concert series.

A program of unique and powerful music featuring the works of Grammy Award winning composer Bryce Dessner and the late American composer, James Tenney.

The evening will begin by an exclusive world premiere by longtime Ben Lomond resident and guitarist Kenneth Hill.. A skillful guitarist, master luthier, and composer, Hill is also the founding owner of Hill Guitar Company.

Featured within the kaleidoscopic chamber concert will be a second world premiere of the event; Michael McGushin’s ‘Every Afternoon: a Dialogue’ for two sopranos and two pianos, will be set to the poetry of Gertrude Stein.

Opening the second half of the program, bassist Stan Poplin, will perform his arrangements of ‘Three Norwegian Folksongs’, and ‘Donna Lee’ by Miles Davis and Charlie Parker.

An evening not to be missed. New Music Works holds to their standard of welcoming incredible guest artists and ensembles of global acclaim to wow Santa Cruz County music lovers.

The Music of Sound is sponsored by Pacific Cookie Company and Roland and Pat Rebele.

About New Music Works

New Music Works (NMW) is dedicated to presenting music of our time in concert. Our goal is to develop a positive relationship between today’s audiences and music of our time, through imaginative, diverse programming. NMW’s annual concert series offers works by living composers in a variety of media, emphasizing music by Santa Cruz area composers, producing original music/theater works, while also including masterworks of the 20th and 21st centuries.