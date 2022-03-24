BOLO Best Bets: A spring bounty of classical music, plus new theater and a burlesque brunch

Remember when October was considered the best weather in Northern California? Now, in the new era of climate change, that seems to have switched to March, bright golden days when things are still green and fears of wildfire are not dominating every waking moment. Enjoy it while it lasts. Among the bounty of the spring is classical music on Sunday, when the Santa Cruz Symphony presents its family concert in the afternoon at the Civic, followed quickly by the Santa Cruz Chorale‘s sure-to-be moving concert to benefit the children of Ukraine at Holy Cross Church. It is possible to catch them both, as well as in-person author talks at Bookshop and the latest new production at Jewel Theatre. Lots of fruit on the trees these days.

— Wallace Baine

See our full BOLO calendar listings for events in Santa Cruz here. And as if that isn’t enough, we have you covered for all the MAJOR events coming up into the next year with Down The Line, a listing assembled by Wallace Baine that’s your key to getting tickets before they sell out.

Now, here’s what Team BOLO thinks you should know for the weekend and beyond:

(Click category headers for full BOLO listings in that category.)

THEATER

Santa Cruz playwright Kate Hawley. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

OPENING NEXT WEEK

“Remains to Be Seen”: Jewel Theatre in Santa Cruz continues its 2021-22 season with a world premiere of a new play from Santa Cruz playwright Kate Hawley. “Remains to Be Seen” is a comedy/drama about a group of college friends who have been reuniting regularly every five years for decades, and what happens when some of them begin to wonder why they continue to meet. Directed by longtime Santa Cruz Shakespeare director Paul Mullins, and starring familiar local actors Mike Ryan and Paul Whitworth, among others, “Remains” promises a few revelations and even some surprises. The production opens with two preview performances, March 30 and 31, and then opens officially April 1 at the Colligan Theater at the Tannery Arts Center, running through April 24.

— Wallace Baine

LIVE MUSIC

SATURDAY

Caroline Polachek: She’s about as indie as an indie artist could be, so it’s no surprise that Caroline Polachek and her music evade easy labels. The singer-songwriter first emerged as one of the guiding voices in the New York band Chairlift, but it’s as a solo performer that Polachek has developed her unique voice and theatrical, Kate Bush-like style as an art-pop/electronica artist. She comes to the Catalyst in Santa Cruz for a 9 p.m. show Saturday.

SUNDAY

The Orchestra Swings! Family Concert: If you’ve ever had the urge to inspire a young person in the love of music, the Santa Cruz Symphony is giving out a golden opportunity. The symphony’s Family Concert is designed specifically to provide kids with a close-up look on how music gets made. The concert will feature highly accessible selections from Bernstein, Ellington, Gershwin and more, all emceed by vocalist and performer Omari Tau. This family-friendly show begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium.

SUNDAY

Santa Cruz Chorale Ukraine benefit: On Sunday, the Santa Cruz Chorale, 40 singing voices strong, will protest Russia’s war on Ukraine the best way they know how to do it, with a concert. Under the direction of conductor Christian Grube, the chorale will perform a number of choral pieces on the themes of universal peace and mercy, with selections from Faure, Mendelssohn, Aldema and others. It all happens at the majestic Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz, at 4 p.m. All donations will go to Save the Children in the name of the people of Ukraine. The concert reaches its crescendo with a singalong with the audience in what promises to be a moving and meaningful event.

TUESDAY

Summer Salt: Texas duo Summer Salt first popped up not too far removed from high school with their dreamy debut recording, “Driving to Hawaii,” mixing an unmistakably Beach Boys-oriented summer sound with flavors of bossa nova and breezy 1960s-era pop. One of the brightest young acts with a retro sound comes to Felton Music Hall on Tuesday, in the wake of their most recent album, 2021’s “Sequoia Moon,” and the brand-new collection “The Juniper Songbook.” Showtime is 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Guided By Voices: Indie-rock pioneers Guided By Voices is approaching its 40th anniversary together as a band. At the center of the band throughout those decades has been singer-songwriter Robert Pollard, whose sensibility has always stayed close to the band’s jangly power-pop origins. Don’t think for a moment that Guided is a nostalgia act. The band is famous for its astounding productivity, and they have been no more prolific than they are now, having released six albums in the past three years, including the hot-off-the-presses “Crystal Nuns Cathedral.” This incredibly creative and hard-working band lands at the Catalyst on Wednesday.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Eubanks-Evans Experience: That’s three Es and two gifted musicians coming together at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center. Guitarist Kevin Eubanks you might remember as Jay Leno’s sideman on “The Tonight Show” for years. Eubanks has built a fine career as a jazz guitarist going back 40 years. In his latest incarnation, he teams up with pianist Orrin Evans, a fellow Philly native, for a boundary-breaking collaboration that’s resulted in a brand-new recording called (as you would expect) “EEE.” The Kuumbwa show next Thursday, March 31, is a 7 p.m. showtime.

— Wallace Baine

FILM

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Del Mar Theatre Midnight Movie — “Akira”: One of the greatest anime films as well as animated films in general, “Akira” (1988) was groundbreaking for its time and continues to hold up. Set in a dystopian, cyberpunk-style 2019 in the aftermath of a third world war, the film follows Shotaro and his friend Tetsuo, who acquires telekinetic abilities after a motorcycle accident. Strange and enthralling in equal measure, “Akira” uses anti-imperialist themes and collective trauma to convey a powerful message about the corruption of power; showtime is 11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

— Max Chun

VISUAL ARTS

Julie Erreca’s “Graffiti” from the Santa Cruz Mountains Art Center’s “Art With Heart” exhibit. Via Santa Cruz Mountains Art Center)

ENDING SATURDAY

Art with Heart: The Santa Cruz Mountains Art Center in Ben Lomond is throwing the focus on love in its latest exhibit, themed on all the different expressions that love often takes. On through Saturday at the SCMAC, 9341 Mill St., Ben Lomond.

ONGOING

“This Is Now”: Talk about ambitious: Three local art galleries have combined forces for one group show. More than 150 artists from the Visual Arts Network are represented at the Radius Gallery at the Tannery, the R. Blitzer Gallery on the West Side, and Curated by the Sea downtown. Here’s how it works: The galleries are dividing the works based on the last name of the artists. The Radius features the works of artists from A to F. The Blitzer goes from G to O, and Curated takes on P to Z. “This Is Now” focuses on new art, created in the past two years. Each of the participating galleries will show through April 10. Go see them in alphabetical order, or be a rebel and see them in some other order.

ONGOING

“Who We Are: Portraying Identity”: Cabrillo College presents its first in-person art show of the year at the Cabrillo Gallery on campus. The show gathers together a collection of artists of different disciplines to meditate on the question of identity, on the basis of ethnicity, culture, spirituality, politics, geography and several other categories. The show features 30 artworks that approach the question in different ways, and runs through April 8.

ONGOING

SCAL Members A-Z Exhibition: The Santa Cruz Art League is celebrating its members with a big show featuring more than 100 artworks in a wide variety of mediums. The show at the SCAL Gallery — 526 Broadway, Santa Cruz — runs through April 3.

ONGOING

“Atmosphere”: Monterey Bay artist Enid Baxter Ryce taps into the familiar winter weather patterns for anyone who lives in Northern California in her interactive, multimedia exhibit, “Atmosphere,” at the Museum of Art & History in downtown Santa Cruz. Using paintings, photographs, film and even an interactive soundscape sculpture, Ryce brings together collaborators musician Lanier Sammons, historian William Cowan, sculptor Natalie Jenkins and scientist Dan Fernandez to example phenomena such as “atmospheric rivers” and winter fog. (There is a “fog collector” on hand as well.) The exhibit runs through the winter/early spring months, until May.

— Wallace Baine

FESTIVALS

(Via Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History)

SATURDAY

Davenport Day: Inspired by the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History’s ongoing “Out of the Ashes” exhibit, a historical archive of the CZU Complex fire and a glimpse into how people were personally affected, Davenport Day is a chance to explore the little town up Highway 1, including its old jail, and celebrate the resilience of local artists and businesses in the wake of the 2020 blaze.

SATURDAY

Tasty Teaze brunch and burlesque: Exxentrix Productions and the Neighbor’s Pub come together for an 18-and-over brunch burlesque show at Greater Purpose Brewing. Performers include Ms. Carolina Peach, Babraham Lincoln and Selina de Vestige, with DJ Ayama Please on the music tip and brunch provided by Lara Bakes, Sweet Bean Bakery and Funk’s Franks.

— Will McCahill and Lucille Tepperman KIDS & FAMILY

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Pet Shop Santa Cruz Reptile Event: Any animal enthusiast should make time to check out Pet Shop Santa Cruz’s Reptile Event this weekend. Explore the variety of reptiles and amphibians the shop has in store, and even get discount pricing on a new pet if you’re so inclined. Great for people of all ages, so stop by if you’re in Seabright.

— Max Chun

BOOKS & LECTURES

WEDNESDAY

Cara Black: Novelist Cara Black leads a life worthy of envy. From her home in San Francisco, she frequently travels to Paris, which after a career featuring more than 20 books remains her literary muse. Black’s latest mystery, featuring her indomitable heroine Aimee Leduc, is titled “Murder at the Porte de Versailles,” and is as steeped in Parisian elegance as her many previous books. She visits Bookshop Santa Cruz — live and in person — on Wednesday to talk about Paris, writing, her latest book, and the thrill of being back in person at bookstores. The event begins at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Emerson Murray: Santa Cruz author Emerson Murray has written the definitive oral history of the darkest period in the city’s history, the early 1970s when three separate unrelated serial killers haunted and terrorized Santa Cruz County. Murray’s “Murder Capital of the World” chronicles those terrible times with interviews of surviving family members, cops, lawyers, journalists, and even the killers themselves. He takes part in a virtual event sponsored by Bookshop Santa Cruz to talk about his experience putting the story together and looking into the heart of deeply troubling times. It all happens via Zoom next Thursday, March 31. Things get started at 6 p.m.

— Wallace Baine

FOOD & DRINK

THURSDAY

Drag Bingo: Hosted weekly by drag artists Cherry Cola and Franzia Rosé, this themed event is free and happens at Greater Purpose Brewing Company. Funk’s Franks food truck is on site for some all-American grub to accompany your brew and bingo.

THURSDAY

Wine tasting with Jennifer Reichardt of Raft Wines: Soif Wine Bar & Merchants hosts Jennifer Reichardt, winemaker and owner of Raft Wines, for a tasting event on its patio. There will be a selection of four wines, typically Raft with their lower alcohol percentage, friendly price points and easy pairing with a variety of cuisines. It’s $25 for the general public but just $10 for Soif wine club members.

FRIDAY

Mak Nova & Tha Homies + Pana Food Truck at Humble Sea: Rapper and local performance artist Mak Nova comes to the Humble Sea space for an evening of music and storytelling to raise funds for Nova’s debut album. Nova has come to be known as a positive force throughout her 10 years in Santa Cruz, creating her own community of artists as she advocates for self-empowerment and embodied living. Pana Food Truck will be on site, too, for Venezuelan arepas and more.

SATURDAY

Grad Night Fundraiser Class of 2022: Support 2022 graduates of San Lorenzo Valley and Coast Redwoods high schools at this fundraiser at Scopazzi’s in Boulder Creek. The afternoon event includes wine, beer and chocolate tastings while you bid on getaways, gift baskets, great local experiences and more.

SATURDAY

Downtown Santa Cruz Beer March: Join fellow beer enthusiasts for a beer march sprawling across downtown. Visit 11 different businesses including Lupulo, Cruz Kitchen & Taps, Rosie McCann’s and Front & Cooper, all highlighting a different local beer. While food is not included in the price of a ticket, the establishments you visit will be serving their food as per usual. Check in starting at 12:30 p.m. at the information kiosk at 1130 Pacific Ave., receive your wristband and drink tokens, and treat yourself to some Santa Cruz brews.

➤ MORE FOODIE EVENTS AHEAD: The al fresco renaissance: Your guide to Santa Cruz County’s revitalized farm-to-table dinner offerings (Lily Belli)

— Lucille Tepperman and Max Chun

COMEDY

FRIDAY

Greater Purpose Comedy — Dave Waite & Logan Guntzelman: Los Angeles-based Dave Waite brings his charismatic, off-beat outlook on life to the weekly comedy event. Joining him as a headliner is standup comedian and writer Logan Guntzelman, a Los Angeles native whose bachelor’s in psychology from Columbia University informs her sets.

WEDNESDAY

Westside Comedy Night — Austin Carr: Austin Carr headlines a full lineup at the weekly comedy night on the patio in the Swift Street Courtyard. From working the door at San Francisco’s Cobb’s Comedy Club to performing standup across the country, Carr is also the writer and producer of his own live show, “Talking After Sets,” at Cobb’s. Organic brew and ciders are on tap, with snack food, from Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing, with heat lamps to cut the Westside evening chill.

— Lucille Tepperman

RECREATION

Boardwalk Fun Run: Get your blood pumping early Saturday with a little jog around the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk — there’s a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) option for runners 12 and under, and a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run for all comers. And anyone with a race bib gets free play at the Boardwalk arcades from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Will McCahill



HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF BOLO

Sign up for our weekly Best Bets newsletter, sent every Thursday afternoon.

You can also get our weekly Best Bets text alert by signing up here or texting the word BOLO to 831-387-7662.

Send arts, entertainment and culture events you think should be listed (for free) to us at bolo@lookoutlocal.com.

If you’re planning or producing your own event, click on the Promote Your Event button on the calendar.

Questions, comments, concerns? Email bolo@lookoutlocal.com.