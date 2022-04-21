Immerse in the hypnotic visions of “Kaleidoscopes” with the Santa Cruz Symphony

Join the Santa Cruz Symphony for a mesmerizing music experience as they present Kaleidoscopes, the fourth installment in their 2021 - 2022 Concert Season. The Symphony will offer two weekend performances of the concert, on April 30 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium and on May 1 at the Henry J Mello Center in Watsonville.

The program will feature performances by the prodigious cellist Jonah Kim, violinist Julian Rhee and many more. The concert will also include a number of formidable compositions, including Bruch’s Kol Nidrei, Saint-Saens’s Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Mussorgsky/Ravel’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and the world premiere of The Aptos Sound Project by Josef Sekon! Read on to learn more about some of the amazing musicians featured in Kaleidoscopes.

Jonah Kim

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kim taught himself the cello watching VHS tapes of Pablo Casals. He was awarded a full scholarship to The Juilliard School’s Pre-College Division at the age of seven. Kim made his solo debut with Wolfgang Sawallisch and the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2003 at just 12 years old. The same year, he also appeared with the National Symphony Orchestra in DC where the Washington Post called him simply, “the next Yo-Yo Ma.”

In 2006, Kim graduated from the prestigious Curtis Institute at just 17 years old, and has since soloed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, New Philharmonia, Symphony of the Americas and many more. Currently, he is Associate Principal Cello of the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra.

Julian Rhee

As the first prize winner of the 2020 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, 19 year old violinist Julian Rhee is fast gaining recognition as an outstanding musician and performer across America.

Rhee made his Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra debut at age 8, and has gone on to perform with orchestras such as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Philharmonic, and most recently the San Diego Symphony. Rhee appeared at the John F. Kennedy Center as a Presidential Scholar and received his medal at the White House. Rhee has studied with Almita and Roland Vamos as a scholarship recipient at the Music Institute of Chicago Academy. He is a graduate of Brookfield East High School as Class President and Valedictorian. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree with Miriam Fried at the New England Conservatory.

Josef Sekon

Josef Sekon has been a Professor of Music at Cabrillo College in Watsonville for over 40 years. He has also taught music at the Federal University of Bahia in Salvador, Brazil. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from Kent State University and the University of Illinois. He went on to receive his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Kaleidoscopes by the Santa Cruz Symphony is generously sponsored by Peter & Mary Ann Orr and Julie Mazurek in memory of Bob Mazurek.

Soloist is generously sponsored by Roger Knacke and Les & Muffy Miller.

