Embark on a journey through time as the Santa Cruz Symphony presents “LIFE”

Join the Santa Cruz Symphony for a night of introspection as they present the final installment of their 2021 - 2022 Concert Season, “LIFE: A Journey Through Time”, taking place on Saturday, June 18 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium.

The concepts and imagery of renowned photographer Frans Lanting and the captivating music of Philip Glass will be showcased in the LIFE Symphony. This multimedia orchestral production celebrates the splendor of life on Earth. LIFE interprets the history of nature’s existence on our planet in seven movements, from its earliest beginnings to its present diversity, in a work that merges the visual and performing arts with life and earth sciences.

“Lanting’s majestic photographs dance lightly across a huge screen over the orchestra, while some of Glass’s most elegant music pulses underneath. It’s a celebration of nature in all its glory.” — The Washington Post

Prior to the performance, the Symphony will also be hosting an outdoor block party featuring live music, local food trucks and wine right in front of the Civic Auditorium. The event will also feature a pre-concert panel of four UC Santa Cruz scientists leading a discussion on the state of our planet and how we can all be a part of actively preserving its beauty.

The history of “LIFE”

Philip Glass, composer (Santa Cruz Symphony)

“LIFE” was originally produced by the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music and its Music Director Marin Alsop, in collaboration with composer Philip Glass, creative director and photographer Frans Lanting, editor Christine Eckstrom , arranger Michael Riesman, and visual designer Alexander V. Nichols.

Since its premiere at Cabrillo in 2006, the LIFE Symphony has been performed around the world in major concert halls including London, New York, Amsterdam, and Rome. Now it is returning to Santa Cruz for a special performance by the Santa Cruz Symphony under the baton of Maestro Daniel Stewart.

Frans Lanting, photographer

“LIFE: A Journey Through Time” is the culmination of National Geographic photographer Frans Lanting’s six-year journey of photographic discovery that parallels new scientific insights about the evolution of life on Earth. The result is a lyrical interpretation of life on our planet, from its earliest beginnings to its present diversity. From prehistoric trilobites to giant tortoises, delicate jellies to spiny octopus trees, and from erupting volcanoes to shimmering coral reefs. Mr. Lanting has added new, exciting images that he has created since the premiere, making the “LIFE” Symphony a fresh experience.

“LIFE” will feature a panel with renowned scientists (L to R) David Haussler, Natalie Batalha, Paul Koch, and Gary Griggs from the University of California Santa Cruz, who will lead a discussion on the extraordinary evolution of life on Earth. (UC Santa Cruz)

Prior to the show, a panel with renowned scientists David Haussler, Natalie Batalha, Paul Koch, and Gary Griggs from the University of California Santa Cruz will add colorful insights about the extraordinary evolution of life on Earth.

“LIFE: A Journey Through Time” by the Santa Cruz Symphony is generously sponsored by Frank Verprauskus in memory of Karen Verprauskus. The composer is generously sponsored by Santa Cruz County Bank.

CELEBRATE LOCAL MUSIC Santa Cruz Symphony Presents "LIFE: A Journey Through Time" Join the Santa Cruz Symphony as they present “LIFE: A Journey Through Time”, the final installment in their 2021 - 2022 Concert Season, on Saturday, June 18 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium at 7:30 PM. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium Purchase tickets here