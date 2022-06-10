Dump the pump: Ride METRO for free on June 16th

On Thursday, June 16th, The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) is supporting the 17th Annual Dump the Pump Day by offering free fares countywide.

METRO, along with transit agencies across the nation, is supporting this national public awareness day by encouraging people to “dump the pump” by parking their car and riding public transportation instead. Started in 2006, this national day emphasizes public transportation as a convenient travel option that helps people save money and the planet. Now with gas prices skyrocketing at over $6 per gallon locally, this is a great opportunity to remind our community of METRO’s convenient and affordable public transportation options.

Not only can riders save money by using METRO services, but public transportation also reduces greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion. Therefore, if you want to save money and the planet, riding public transportation is the way to go.

To reduce your greenhouse gas emissions and show your support of Dump the Pump Day on June 16th, 2022, we encourage you try METRO’s services for free.

To view METRO’s real-time bus arrival information visit cruzmetro.com.

METRO continues to follow public health guidelines from official sources such as CDC, State, and local guidance whenever possible to support safe travel. Including cleaning and disinfecting transit vehicles frequently and installing additional safety measures. In addition, METRO puts health first by requiring riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or feel ill.

