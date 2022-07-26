Bookshop Santa Cruz announces robust fall live line-up, including events around town

Bookshop Santa Cruz has announced its fall line-up of events.

Bookshop’s new lineup includes events that will take place at The Rio Theatre, the Santa Cruz Veteran’s Memorial Building, the Hotel Paradox, and the Cowell Hay Barn on the campus of UC Santa Cruz, as well as Bookshop itself.

Each of the visiting artists will have new books to sell. Here’s how the fall line-up stacks up:

Aug. 28: Oakland-based poet Leila Mottley will discuss her new novel “Nightcrawling” at Bookshop Santa Cruz.

Sept. 6: Members of the Santa Cruz-based poetry group The Hive will present Santa Cruz’s own Farnaz Fatemi, who will discuss her latest work of poetry “Sister Tongue” at Bookshop.

Sept. 7: One of Santa Cruz’s most accomplished literary stars, novelist Laurie R. King, returns to Bookshop to discuss her California-relevant historical novel “Back to the Garden.”

Sept. 8: Journalist and investigator Katherine Blunt comes to Bookshop to discuss her new book about the decline of the utility PG&E, titled “California Burning.”

Sept. 14: El Salvador-born memoirist Javier Zamora tells the story of his new book “Solito: A Memoir” at Bookshop.

Oct. 13: Wine expert Karen MacNeil is releasing the latest edition of her bestselling “The Wine Bible,” location yet to be determined.

Oct. 25: First-wave feminist icon Bettina Aptheker looks back at her tempestuous youth in her new book “Communists in Closets” at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn.

Nov. 2: Country music singer/songwriter Margo Price comes to Bookshop to reflect on the music business and talk about her new book “Maybe We’ll Make It.”