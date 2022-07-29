STS9 brings their psychedelic dance and light show to Santa Cruz, Aug 12 & 13

Get ready for an epic weekend, Santa Cruz! STS9 is bringing their cutting-edge sound and immersive light show to a very, very special venue in Santa Cruz for TWO NIGHTS on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.

(Noise Pop / Quarry Amphitheatre)

Happening at the Quarry Amphitheater at UC Santa Cruz, this is certainly not an event to be missed. The historic Quarry Amphitheater is located at the heart of the UC Santa Cruz campus, carved from a former limestone quarry in the 1960’s. The Quarry Amphitheater’s unique terraced design offers the whole crowd perfect sightlines, combined with excellent acoustics assisted by the tall trees surrounding the space.

With a deep history of hosting legendary artists and thinkers, activists and authors including Angela Davis, Ravi Shankar, Alfred Hitchcock and Cesar Chavez, the Quarry has reopened as a critical gathering space to celebrate live music and community.

STS9 has been a sonic pioneer for two decades. Using electronic and acoustic means, the instrumental five-piece—comprised of Hunter Brown (guitar/keys), Jeffree Lerner (percussion), David Phipps (keyboards), Zach Velmer (drums), and Alana Rocklin (bass)—channels the primordial and celestial, producing a cutting-edge sound that has forged a path for multiple generations of electronic dance music.

STS9’s innate sense of innovation is grounded by the group’s desire to forge universal connections. Seamlessly integrating their exploratory and improvisation-based music with a fully immersive light show, each performance is a transcendent celebration of humanity. The group continues to find ways to build community, consistently spearheading charitable efforts and founding its own independent record label, 1320 Records.

Having released twelve albums in the last twenty years, STS9’s legacy unfolds into the future. The group has been honored with induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame and earns headlining slots at countless music festivals across the country. With the help of the group’s dedicated fanbase, STS9 has performed countless shows nationwide and consistently sells out legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

It’s a weekend party in Santa Cruz! Join us for a free skate session at the Santa Cruz Roller Palladium on Saturday, August 13 between shows and get ready to roll to some STS9 tunes with fellow friends and fans. That’s not all! Keep the party going Friday and Saturday night with after-parties at Coconut Grove featuring Mr Carmack, Sunsquabi, Potions, Machinedrum and more.

This very special weekend of music is not to be missed! Purchase your tickets for Night 1 or Night 2 today.