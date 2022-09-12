Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.

By closing roads to car traffic, Open Streets revolutionizes how neighbors see and use their streets, walkways, and connectivity infrastructure. The safe, spacious public space empowers people to reimagine how our streets are used and encourages people to consider using walking and biking for their daily transportation.

Open Streets Santa Cruz, a project of Bike Santa Cruz County (BSCC), is the largest open and public event in the city with over 10,000 attendees — the vast majority of whom are Santa Cruz County residents. BSCC is a local nonprofit that promotes bicycling through advocacy, education, and community building. Our goal is for people of all ages and abilities to feel comfortable using their bikes in Santa Cruz County.

With over 40 local community organizations and businesses hosting activities and 60 volunteers helping to make the event possible, there will be something for everyone. Of past participants surveyed...



65% had attended the event before

85% traveled less than 10 miles to attend

60% of attendees traveled to the event by bike or foot

70% said their favorite part was having a safe place to walk, bike, wheelchair, etc. in the street

and 60% reported Open Streets has led to long-term changes in their cycling and walking habits.

Of note, 75% of participants surveyed reported they or a family member had been in a traffic accident and/or a collision. Nearly 100% reported wanting the City of Santa Cruz to pursue Vision Zero, a comprehensive policy that works to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on our community’s roadways. Read the 2020-2022 work plan here.

Open Streets gives people a taste of what stress-free biking feels like, and supports Bike Santa Cruz County’s goal of expanding low-stress bike infrastructure countywide. — Amelia Conlen, Board Chair of Bike Santa Cruz County

“We are thrilled to bring back Open Streets this year,” says Amelia Conlen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Bike Santa Cruz County. “The world has changed since the 2019 event, and more people than ever have discovered bicycling for fun, exercise, and getting around town. Open Streets gives people a taste of what stress-free biking feels like, and supports Bike Santa Cruz County’s goal of expanding low-stress bike infrastructure countywide. It is also a great way to bring the community together, which we have all been missing.”