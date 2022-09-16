An introduction to traditional Chinese medicine: Join Five Branches University’s Open House

Five Branches is a Graduate School of Traditional Chinese Medicine offering Masters, Doctoral, Ph.D programs in Chinese Medicine since 1984.

Are you interested in Traditional Chinese Medicine? Then come out and join Five Branches University on October 16th for a free health fair and graduate program info session! If you’re curious about Traditional Chinese Medicine and how it can help you, then this is your chance to learn from some of the most experienced doctors in the field.

You won’t want to miss this special event offering mini-lectures, hands-on workshops and much more. Held at both Five Branches’ Santa Cruz and San Jose locations, participants will be able to learn about our clinic, receive a diagnostic treatment, AND sit in lectures on how Traditional Chinese Medicine can help with everyday issues such as pediatrics, dermatology, Five Elements and more.

Five Branches University will also be holding an info session on the same day where participates will meet their admissions team, hear from current students and alumni, and see if starting a career in Traditional Chinese Medicine is right for you.

EXPLORE CULTURAL TRADITIONS Five Branches University Campus Open House Join Five Branches University for our Open House event, where you can visit our health fair, listen in on the program/degree open house, or sit in a series of mini-lectures. You can also take part in the tai-chi, energy healing, and pulse-taking workshops. Advance registration is highly recommended for this event. 200 7th AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Register here

About Five Branches University

In 1984, Five Branches University became one of the first Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) colleges in the United States. Today, we are recognized as one of the nation’s top TCM schools providing the highest level of professional education in Traditional Chinese Medicine and integrative medicine in the U.S. and internationally.

Five Branches University aims to set the standards for excellence in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) education and healthcare, develop highly-skilled TCM clinical practitioners, educators and researchers, and advance the practice of TCM as an independent medical modality through clinical practice, education and research.

Our students enjoy life on campus in both Santa Cruz and San Jose, California. Both locations offer plenty of sunshine and a diverse and progressive environment in which to live. In close proximity to one another our campuses provide spacious classrooms, extensive libraries and herbal pharmacies, thriving health centers and comfortable spaces for rest, nourishment and social activities.

1 / 4 (Five Branches University) 2 / 4 (Five Branches University) 3 / 4 (Five Branches University) 4 / 4 (Five Branches University)

Our Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Master of Traditional Chinese Medicine (DTCM/MTCM Dual-Degree), Master of Acupuncture (MAc) and Postgraduate Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (Postgraduate DAOM) programs provide a strong foundation in TCM diagnosis, acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine, the latest TCM research, extensive clinical training and a comprehensive integrative medical education. Our Continuing Education programs offer certification in Medical Qigong.

Our dedicated faculty play a significant role in our growth and in establishing our reputation as a leader in Traditional Chinese medicine education and patient care. Our faculty is a diverse community of practitioners, teachers, doctors, international lecturers and published authors, many of whom have been core faculty members for over 30 years.

Five Branches University is institutionally accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (ACAOM), which is the recognized accrediting agency for freestanding institutions and colleges of acupuncture or Oriental medicine that offer such programs.