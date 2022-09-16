Win $25,000 and support local schools: 18th annual Drive For Schools returns

As another school year begins, students, educators and faculty alike are all facing unprecedented crises in budget cuts. Now more than ever, our local schools need your support. That’s why Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is excited to present Drive for Schools, Santa Cruz County’s largest fundraiser benefiting local schools.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Drive for Schools celebrates its 18th year on Tuesday, September 7th. Sponsored by the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the remarkable fundraiser features a grand prize of $25,000 and includes five additional $1,000 cash prizes. Local businesses have also donated over 100 valuable prizes for this year’s event.

Valencia Elementary School students, the 2021 Drive for School fundraising champions. (Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk)

You won’t want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity to help our local school system expand their educational reach.

Purchase tickets from hundreds of volunteers representing over 75 participating local schools.

Tickets are on sale from Tuesday, September 7th through Sunday, October 16th. Tickets are $5 each or $25 for 6. Winners will be selected at random at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on Sunday, October 23rd. Attendance at the drawing is not required in order to win.

Since its inception in 2005, Drive for Schools has raised over $8 million for Santa Cruz County schools. In 2021, participating local schools raised over $744,000. Money raised from Drive for Schools helps participating schools fund sports teams, arts programs and purchase much needed school supplies.

“Drive for Schools is the premier fundraiser for local Santa Cruz County schools. Participating schools keep every dollar they raise and decide for themselves how best to spend the much-needed funds. The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is proud to support this exciting event and we look forward to our best year of fundraising ever. — Kris Reyes, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk spokesperson

Participating schools keep all the money they raise selling tickets, with no overhead costs to them. The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, in partnership with many generous local businesses, provides all the necessary materials including tickets, posters, prizes, and support needed to be successful.

“Drive for Schools helps fund essential services and programs for our students. The money raised for Drive for Schools is critical and we are thrilled to participate in this valuable program. We are grateful to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and the many local businesses that help make this program such a huge success.” — Renee Golder, Bay View Elementary School Principal

Click here for a list of participating schools, prizes and ticket information.