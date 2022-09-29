Must-see recommendations from Open Studios enthusiasts

A longstanding tradition of the Santa Cruz County art scene, Open Studios not only boasts seasoned artists who have participated since 1986, but enamored attendees who have supported this local program for just as long.

We’ve interviewed some long-time fans of Open Studios to get their recommendations for the 2022 lineup.

Click and move around the map below for all their recommendations.

Valéria (Val) Miranda

Valéria (“Val”) Miranda (Arts Council Santa Cruz County)

Q: How long have you been attending Open Studios?

A: When I moved to Santa Cruz County over 20 years ago, Open Studios became a great way to get to know local artists as a new resident.

Q: What are your must-see studio stops?

A: I am fortunate to wear three art “hats” in Santa Cruz County. As an Arts Council Board Member, and executive director of the Santa Cruz Art League and Pajaro Valley Arts, I have so many “must see” ones that there’s not enough space here! But I must confess that every year, as a woman of color, I always get excited about visiting BIPOC artists in Open Studios.

In particular, I’m eager to see Open Studios first-timers like Josefina Rocha (#317) and Hermelinda Vasquez (#318), whose vibrant & colorful work deeply reflects LatinX heritage, which makes my Latin American heart very happy (I’m originally from Brazil!).

David Sunoo (#230) is another first timer, whose beautiful jewelry honors the metals and stones he uses. IBBayo (#40) is a multi-talented designer who brings his Nigerian roots into amazing garments, and I want every single one of them! And Susana Arias‘s (#21) sculptures are both very contemporary but also remind me of ancient artifacts from multiple cultures around the world.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

A: Try something new! As much fun as it is to visit studios that you have visited many times over the years, be adventurous and visit a studio with an art form that might be unfamiliar to you or an artist you never heard of.

Lisa Benson and Matt Steele (Arts Council Santa Cruz County)

Lisa Benson and Matt Steele

Q: How long have you been attending Open Studios?

A: Well, we’ve been going for so long that we can’t remember when we first started. At first, we went because we got to explore Santa Cruz County not too long after moving here.

Q: What are your must see studio stops?

A: On North County weekend, we always start the morning with Bridget Henry (#2) and her printmaking shop. It’s a gorgeous drive up the coast and there are always interesting artists showing alongside her on the property. Her prints always tell a story and have juxtapositions of dark fairytales and whimsy.

We love stopping by Glenn Carter‘s studio (#45). His garden entrance is welcoming and serene and the art is striking and dramatic. It always feels like something you don’t expect to find hidden in Santa Cruz County, almost like you’re stepping into a museum.

There are plenty of others, including Terry Dowell‘s encaustics (#284), Jasper Marino‘s pottery (#114), Stephanie Martin‘s (#63) nature-centered etchings, and many more.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

A: Choosing where we are going to go is an adventure all on its own, requiring a brunch and the Open Studios app. If we have less time, Matt and I will go to one of the locations like the studios on 17th Avenue, the Tannery, or Mission Street near the Wrigley building, where there are a bunch of artists. This approach lets us explore a large number of artists we have never seen before. Other years, we’ve decided we are going to hit up all of the studios out on the fringes of the county and see little corners of the county we’ve never been to before.

Michael Baba

Michael Baba (Arts Council Santa Cruz County)

Q: How long have you been attending Open Studios?

A: I have been attending Open Studios on and off since about 2010.

Q: What are your must see studio stops?

A: My must-see stops change every year, and there isn’t really one artist that I go and see every time. My favorite thing to do is try to make sure that I have a few of each kind of artist on my list when I make a plan for each weekend.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

A: The reason this event is my favorite is that it lets me see things that I wouldn’t normally go and see. I’m typically drawn more toward sculpture, but if I only went to see sculptors, that would be so limiting. Some of my favorite experiences during Open Studios have been visiting artists that I’m not initially interested in visiting, and learn more about that medium/type of work.

Open Studios is a truly wonderful experience, especially if you plan out your weekends in advance and make the most of them. One of my favorite things to do is ride bikes from spot to spot. I hope you take some time to go meet some artists and see some amazing artwork.

Ann Hazels

Ann Hazels (Arts Council Santa Cruz County)

Q: How long have you been attending Open Studios?

A: Since I moved to Santa Cruz in 2009.

Q: What are your must see studio stops?

A: At the top of the list is the Tannery and also 17th Ave Studios. Both spots have MANY artists. At the Tannery, the must sees are Margaret Niven (#99), Suzy Radonsky (#90), Sarah Bianco (#96), Bree Karpavage (#97), Lynne Todaro (#92), and so many more!

My background is ceramics so I have a real sweet spot for other ceramics artists, including Sam Clarkson (#8), Jenni Ward (#26), Dan Osorio (#156), Kathleen Crocetti (#320), Mary Louise Carter (#144), and Susie Ketchum (#139).

There are a number of artists whose process I marvel at, and always leave inspired when I visit. These include Janet Fine (#67), Susan Else (#66), Biagio Scarpello (#243), Leslie Lewis Sigler (#252), Will Marino (#115), Stacy Frank (#54), Leslie Morgan (#77), Elisabeth Foster (#15), and Shelby Graham (#41).

If you are a materials & sculpture junkie like me, check out Courtney Scruggs (#80), Jay Capela (#11), Jennifer Cherk (#10), and Dee Hooker (#250).

Other hot spots include Felix Alfaro (#304), Melissa West (#323), and Lauren Ringelman (#249).

Q: Why are those your favorite?

A: I pick my visits based on the artist. And if I don’t know them, I look them up in the guide, then check their websites, figure out where their studio is and try and hit as many as I can in that area.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

A: Open Studios is a great way for artists to launch their career and sustain sales. If you are still thinking about a piece after you left, it is a good sign that you should add it to your collection. And if you are still thinking about the piece that you saw a year ago but it is not out, ask the artist to see it again (if it hasn’t already sold!). Wear comfy shoes and take water. Find a good spot to do lunch to split up your day.

Open Studios Schedule

Join the Open Studios Art Tour the first three weekends of October during new and expanded hours from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Studios are divided between North and South County (with the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor as the dividing point) on the following schedule:

October 1 - 2: North County artists

October 8 - 9: South County artists

October 15 - 16: All County weekend featuring 268 artists across the county

This free, self-guided art tour features over 300 local artists across Santa Cruz County and has been happening every fall for the last 36 years.

About Arts Council Santa Cruz County

The Arts Council generates creativity, vibrancy, and connection in Santa Cruz County. For 40 years, we have fueled our creative community, supporting individual and collective artistic expression and building bridges and bonds between people throughout our county. We know that art changes lives. In Santa Cruz County the arts are also an economic driver ($32 million of economic activity annually), contribute to civic pride, and are one of the most powerful vehicles for bringing people together, creating community dialogues, and strengthening relationships.