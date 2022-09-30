Join the pledge to clean California’s air: METRO offers free fares on October 5th

Do your part to protect our environment and join Santa Cruz METRO in celebrating California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, October 5.

To address community health concerns related to air quality, Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO), in partnership with Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, has once again pledged to participate in California Clean Air Day by offering free fares countywide, including trips on the Highway-17 Express and ParaCruz, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

(Santa Cruz METRO)

METRO is offering free fares to the community to encourage the use of public transit as a way to reduce air pollution, which matters more than ever. It also serves as a reminder to our community that everyone has a role in clearing the air and increasing the health of our community.

Designed around individual actions, California Clean Air Day is a non-profit, statewide program built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to action to improve our community health. On October 5, 2022, millions of Californians will take simple, individual actions to clear the air and improve their and their community’s health.

METRO would also like to encourage our employees, riders, and community members to participate in Clean Air Day by pledging to take action. Joining the pledge takes less than a minute and includes simple action items like remote meetings, planting a tree or garden, food composting, buying local produce, and of course riding public transit. Register here.

PROTECT OUR ENVIRONMENT Pledge for California Clean Air Day 2022 Collectively, we have the power to change the world and can choose to do so in ways that help, not harm, all Californians. Do your part to protect our environment and join Santa Cruz METRO in celebrating California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, October 5. Register here

Make your pledge today along with METRO and the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce by visiting their website or scanning the QR code above to celebrate this statewide day of action that is easy, fun, and totally California.

About Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District:

Established in 1968, Santa Cruz METRO provides fixed-route and Highway 17 commuter service throughout Santa Cruz County, with limited service connecting to Monterey Salinas Transit at our Watsonville Transit Center and Santa Clara County, transporting more than 5 million passenger trips a year. METRO also operates ParaCruz paratransit service to Santa Cruz County, providing about 73,500 trips per year. METRO’s operating budget in FY21 is almost $55 million and is funded through a combination of farebox revenue, sales tax, and state and federal sources. Today it operates a fleet of 94 buses on at least 24 fixed-routes. For more information, visit our website. Like METRO on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce:

Since 1889, the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce has been committed to promoting the economic vitality and prosperity of Santa Cruz county. The Chamber continues to be the driving force in the county’s economic environment, ensuring that opportunities can be realized, risks can be mitigated, and businesses can thrive. As both a visionary for and steward of the economic environment, the Chamber provides the nexus for business, government, and education and creates the collective awareness, understanding and voice for the local community. In service of its mission, the Santa Cruz County Chamber provides programs, resources, and momentum in 3 key areas: Advocacy, Resources, and Connections. For more information, visit their website. Like the Chamber on Facebook.

About Coalition for Clean Air:

Since 1971, the Coalition for Clean Air has worked to protect public health, improve air quality and prevent climate change in California. With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, CCA advocates for effective policy solutions to achieve clean air for California. Twitter and Instagram: @CleanAirDay. Like us on Facebook.

