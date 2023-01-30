Ride Santa Cruz METRO for free on February 4 in support of Transit Equity Week

Start your year off right by supporting local infrastructure and celebrating Transit Equity Week!

Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) will proudly offer free fares countywide on fixed-routes, Hwy-17 and ParaCruz services all day Saturday, Feb. 4, in recognition of Transit Equity Week , a national coalition movement celebrated to commemorate the life and legacy of Rosa Parks on her birthday.

Transit Equity Week, organized by local nonprofit Equity Transit, will include a series of events from Monday, Jan. 30 to Saturday, Feb. 4, concluding with the Family Fair. At the fair, METRO will showcase one of its new One Ride at a Time buses, a campaign focused on giving everyone in Santa Cruz County the opportunity to protect the environment by one simple action of riding METRO. Riders can accrue points from every ride which can then be donated to partners protecting the environment, the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and the Bay of Life Fund .

“We’re excited to offer equitable transportation options to the Family Fair Day by providing free bus fares,” said METRO CEO/General Manager Michael Tree.

“We support events like Transit Equity Week that share METRO’s vision of providing equitable and environmentally sustainable transportation options. We look forward to showcasing one of METRO’s new One Ride at a Time buses, highlighting one of the many benefits that comes with riding METRO.” — Michael Tree, CEO / General Manager of METRO

“Robust public transit systems reinforce a strong economy and offer a choice for communities that value equity and wise stewardship of our planet,” said Lani Faulkner, director of Equity Transit, which for advocates for affordable, equitable and environmentally-wise public transit that is essential to the community.

Attend any of the free Transit Equity Week events:

Transit-Urban Design Expert Panel | Monday, January 30 at 6:00 PM:

The panel discussion will discuss Public Transit, Safe Streets and Urban Design: Making Cities better for everyone. Panelists include: Michael Tree, METRO CEO/General Manager; Justin Cummings, District 3 Supervisor; James Sandoval, Chairperson for SMART Local 0023; Miriam Greenberg, Professor and Chair of the UCSC Social Sciences Department/Director of The Critical Sustainability Project and No Place Like Home. Light refreshments will be provided.

Location: Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz

Movie Night | Wednesday, February 1 at 6:00 PM:

The movie night will show Safe Streets, Tactical Urbanism and the History of Public Transit In(Equity) aimed at reviewing solutions to make streets safer for everyone, systems of transit inequity and tactical urbanism.

Location: Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave., Santa Cruz

Safe Streets Bike Ride Party | Friday, February 3 at 5:00 PM:

Bring your bike and join the Bike Ride Party starting in downtown Santa Cruz.

Location: Spruce Street & Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz

Transit Equity Family Fair | Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 AM:

Take the bus for free to the family fair. The fair will feature local organizations including Santa Cruz METRO, Regeneracion, the Community Bike Collective, Friends of the Rail and Trail and more. Free train rides and electric bicycles will be available for people to ride. My Mom’s Mole food truck will be on site.

Location: Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St., Watsonville

About Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO)

Established in 1968, METRO’S mission is to provide environmentally sustainable transportation to Santa Cruz County. METRO directly operates county-wide, fixed-route and Highway 17 commuter service, with connections to Santa Clara County and Monterey Salinas Transit at our Watsonville Transit Center. The agency also operates ParaCruz paratransit service. Today METRO operates a fleet of 94 buses on at least 24 fixed routes and 32 paratransit vehicles.

Every ride on a METRO bus takes cars off the road, significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and supports economic opportunity and quality of life in our community. Moving into the future, METRO strives to meet the following goals:

Increase transit ridership to 7 million trips annually within the next five years

Transition to a zero-emissions fleet with a mix of hydrogen and battery electric buses

Develop 175 affordable housing units at METRO-owned transit centers over the next decade

For more information, visit our website