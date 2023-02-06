Santa Cruz Symphony and Carnegie Hall returns with family concert “Peter & The Wolf”

On February 26th at 3 PM witness the talent of the Santa Cruz Symphony’s student musicians in the highly-anticipated Family Concert, presented in collaboration with Carnegie Hall’s Link Up music education program.

Be part of the celebration as the Symphony and Carnegie Hall present Sergei Prokofiev’s classic “Peter & The Wolf” to enthrall audiences of all ages. The Santa Cruz Youth Symphony will join forces with the traditional Symphony ensemble, and MC Omari Tau, to deliver a spellbinding performance that will support music programs in local schools and bring awareness to the Link Up program.

Join the Santa Cruz Symphony as they partner with Carnegie Hall's Link Up program to introduce students to the orchestra by helping them to become a part of it.

Through this immersive program, students learn to sing and play an instrument in the classroom and perform with a professional orchestra from their seats in the culminating concert. The Symphony is proud to continue their partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Link Up, which introduces students to the world of orchestral music and provides a hands-on experience in becoming a part of the ensemble.

The entire program for the show is as follows:

“Ode to Joy” by Ludwig von BEETHOVEN from Symphony No. 9 (1770 -1827)

from Symphony No. 9 (1770 -1827) “Anvil Chorus” by Giuseppi VERDI from Il Trovatore (1813-1901)

from Il Trovatore (1813-1901) “ Hlonolofatsa Baccanale” by Daniel BARTHOLOMEW-POYSER

“ Sing Sing Sing” by Louis PRIMA, arranged by Benny GOODMAN (1910-1978)

(1910-1978) “Ram Tori Maya” by Reena ESMAIL (b. 1983)

(b. 1983) “Huapango” by José Pablo Moncayo (1912-1958)

These selections feature our community partners including the Santa Cruz Youth Symphony directed by Nathaniel Berman, the Cabrillo Youth Chorus directed by Cheryl Anderson, El Sistema, Santa Cruz Ballet Theater, Esperanza del Valle, Estrellas and the Kuumbwa Jazz Honors Band.

INTERMISSION

Peter & The Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev, featuring Omari Tau (1891 –1953)

The concert is generously sponsored by Scharf Investments, Lee & Emily Duffus, Catharine & James Gill, Santa Cruz County Office of Education

The concert is generously co-sponsored by Omega Nu of Santa Cruz, Rotary Club of Santa Cruz, Rotary Club of Watsonville

The school visit is generously sponsored by Kent & Marie Imai, Leola Lapides & Bob Katz.