Watch the trailers: Watsonville Film Festival returns with an exciting 2023 line-up

The Watsonville Film Festival is set to return for its 11th year and will run from March 3rd to 12th. The festival, known for showcasing real-life stories of resilience, will present a diverse line-up of films, including world premieres of local shorts and inspiring stories about ordinary people overcoming great obstacles to achieve the extraordinary.

The festival will begin on March 3 with a red carpet event featuring celebrated actor Pepe Serna. Serna, who has acted in over 100 films and 300 TV shows, will present his latest films, Abuelo and Life is Art, accompanied by Luis Reyes, the film’s director and author of “Viva Hollywood.”

The festival will take place at the Mello Center and the Watsonville Public Library, with online viewing opportunities also available. The festival will present inspiring stories, featuring films about real people who have overcome great obstacles in their lives. This year’s festival will also be accessible to everyone on a “pay what you can” basis, thanks to the festival’s generous sponsors and supporters.

One of the festival’s highlights is the world premiere of Strawberry Picker, a short film documenting the life of Juan Fuentes, a renowned Chicano artist who grew up in Watsonville. The festival will co-host the opening of his Retrospective “RESILIENCE: Works of Strength and Dignity” at the Porter Building on March 5.

The Watsonville Film Festival promises to be an inspiring and thought-provoking event, bringing the community together to celebrate their cultures and traditions and highlighting their resilience in the face of great obstacles. With a diverse line-up of films and a focus on real-life stories of resilience, the festival is sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.



This Year’s Program Includes:

Strawberry Picker dir. Eugenia Renteria

Have a glimpse of this inspiring story and click below to learn more about the project and ways to support this film. https://inspira-studios.com/strawberry-picker

Pepe Serna: Life is Art dir. Luis Reyes

Here to Stay

A first-generation woman runs for office in one of the most dangerous cities in America.

Under the Same Moon (La Misma Luna)

Los Tigres del Norte: Historias que contar dir. Carlos Perez Osorio

Inventing Tomorrow dir. Laura Nix

The Last Out dir. Sami Khan and Michael Gassert

Tierra Fértil

Estamos muy emocionados de presentar un poco de Tierra Fértil, un cortometraje filmado en Zacatecas, México donde las sequías son tan intensas como el amor de la gente que ahí habita. We are very excited to present a teaser for Tierra Fértil, a short documentary filmed in Zacatecas, Mexico where the droughts are as intense as the love of the people who live there.

Matronas dir. Shara Lili and Noemi Delgado