“Hero’s Journey” symphony performance captivates Santa Cruz with powerful music and storytelling

All are invited to experience the “Hero’s Journey” with the Santa Cruz Symphony - a performance unlike any other April 1-2, 2023.
“Hero’s Journey” looks at the juxtaposition of Ghandi and Beethoven’s life. Diving into their evolution as legendary heroes. Both proving to triumph and combat free will versus fate.
The performance includes the West Coast premiere of “Seven Decisions of Gandhi” by William Harvey, founder of Cultures in Harmony, and Beethoven’s Symphony no. 3 Eroica. Harvey has performed as a soloist with various orchestras around the world, including Carnegie Hall with the New York Youth Symphony, and founded the Afghan Youth Orchestra, which he conducted on a historic tour of the USA.
The concert will be conducted by Daniel Stewart, who will provide narrative interludes throughout the performance, explaining the themes of each piece and how they relate to the concept of the hero’s journey.
Choose between two show timesShow times and locations: April 1, 2023 - Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz @ 7:30 pm & April 2, 2023 - Mello Center, Watsonville @ 2:00 pmSaturday, April 1, 2023 - 7:30 PM
Tickets are available now, starting at $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit their website here.
New to the Symphony? Check out their newcomers guide.
The Santa Cruz Symphony Orchestra under Daniel Stewart has now developed into the finest musical ensemble South of San Francisco and North of Los Angeles.
— Peninsula Reviews, Performing Arts Monterey Bay