“Hero’s Journey” symphony performance captivates Santa Cruz with powerful music and storytelling

All are invited to experience the “Hero’s Journey” with the Santa Cruz Symphony - a performance unlike any other April 1-2, 2023.

“Hero’s Journey” looks at the juxtaposition of Ghandi and Beethoven’s life. Diving into their evolution as legendary heroes. Both proving to triumph and combat free will versus fate.

William Harvey, Founder of Cultures in Harmony (Santa Cruz Symphony)

The performance includes the West Coast premiere of “Seven Decisions of Gandhi” by William Harvey, founder of Cultures in Harmony, and Beethoven’s Symphony no. 3 Eroica. Harvey has performed as a soloist with various orchestras around the world, including Carnegie Hall with the New York Youth Symphony, and founded the Afghan Youth Orchestra, which he conducted on a historic tour of the USA.

The concert will be conducted by Daniel Stewart, who will provide narrative interludes throughout the performance, explaining the themes of each piece and how they relate to the concept of the hero’s journey.

Get your tickets today Choose between two show times Show times and locations: April 1, 2023 - Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz @ 7:30 pm & April 2, 2023 - Mello Center, Watsonville @ 2:00 pm Santa Cruz Civic Get your tickets here

Tickets are available now, starting at $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit their website here .

New to the Symphony? Check out their newcomers guide.