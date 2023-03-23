Get hip with the latest volume of Santa Cruz counterculture history

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

There’s a remarkable series of books on the rise of the 1960s counterculture in Santa Cruz, published by artist T. Mike Walker and former academic Ralph Abraham, who were both there to witness it all. And now comes a new volume of the series.