Santa Cruz Dance Week kickoff just the balm we needed after winter’s beating

a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
Dancers of a multitude of disciplines wowed audiences along Pacific Avenue last week, delivering everything from ballet and classical dance to hip-hop and folk styles on a gorgeous April evening.

What a day last Thursday when downtown Santa Cruz attracted a few hundred people (and almost as many dancers) in the beginning of Santa Cruz Dance Week. If you weren’t there, you missed a chance to see the genuine diversity of dance styles that are practiced in Santa Cruz County, from ballet and classical dance, to hip-hop, to folk styles like the arresting Balinese style.

The dancing took place simultaneously on three separate stages, a short stroll from each other, on a breathtaking April afternoon, on the closed-off streets on the northern end of Pacific Avenue. It was all very intoxicating, a telling indication that after a pandemic slog and a punishing winter, maybe this capricious world is going to let us enjoy life a little after all.

a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
1/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
2/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
3/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
4/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
5/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
6/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
7/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
8/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
9/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)
a scene from the opening performances of Santa Cruz Dance Week 2023
10/ 10
(Alison Gamel / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

