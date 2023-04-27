Santa Cruz Dance Week kickoff just the balm we needed after winter’s beating

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

What a day last Thursday when downtown Santa Cruz attracted a few hundred people (and almost as many dancers) in the beginning of Santa Cruz Dance Week. If you weren’t there, you missed a chance to see the genuine diversity of dance styles that are practiced in Santa Cruz County, from ballet and classical dance, to hip-hop, to folk styles like the arresting Balinese style.

The dancing took place simultaneously on three separate stages, a short stroll from each other, on a breathtaking April afternoon, on the closed-off streets on the northern end of Pacific Avenue. It was all very intoxicating, a telling indication that after a pandemic slog and a punishing winter, maybe this capricious world is going to let us enjoy life a little after all.