Want to get close up with the Cabrillo Festival? Here’s how to bring it home

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Wanna go deep-dive with the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music this year? Even deeper than your regular festival subscription holders? Here’s an idea: Open your home to a musician.

The Cabrillo Festival kicks off in late July and it’s working to shore up temporary housing for its guest musicians and composers. If you’ve got a spare room or granny unit free from July 29 to Aug. 13, you can host a musician or composer. You won’t be expected to provide meals or transportation, just a clean, comfortable, private space for a guest. You’ll get a couple of free tickets to this year’s festival and, probably, a great conversation or two with some insights on the festival, the program or life of a musician.