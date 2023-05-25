Want to get close up with the Cabrillo Festival? Here’s how to bring it home

The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, set to run July 29 through Aug. 13, is a fixture on Santa Cruz County’s summer calendar — and if you’ve got an in-law unit or a spare room, you can host a performer or composer in town for the occasion.
Wanna go deep-dive with the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music this year? Even deeper than your regular festival subscription holders? Here’s an idea: Open your home to a musician.
The Cabrillo Festival kicks off in late July and it’s working to shore up temporary housing for its guest musicians and composers. If you’ve got a spare room or granny unit free from July 29 to Aug. 13, you can host a musician or composer. You won’t be expected to provide meals or transportation, just a clean, comfortable, private space for a guest. You’ll get a couple of free tickets to this year’s festival and, probably, a great conversation or two with some insights on the festival, the program or life of a musician.
If you’re interested, contact the festival.