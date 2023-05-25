Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
City Life

Want to get close up with the Cabrillo Festival? Here’s how to bring it home

The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music is seeking hosts for musicians performing at this year's events.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, set to run July 29 through Aug. 13, is a fixture on Santa Cruz County’s summer calendar — and if you’ve got an in-law unit or a spare room, you can host a performer or composer in town for the occasion.

Wanna go deep-dive with the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music this year? Even deeper than your regular festival subscription holders? Here’s an idea: Open your home to a musician.

The Cabrillo Festival kicks off in late July and it’s working to shore up temporary housing for its guest musicians and composers. If you’ve got a spare room or granny unit free from July 29 to Aug. 13, you can host a musician or composer. You won’t be expected to provide meals or transportation, just a clean, comfortable, private space for a guest. You’ll get a couple of free tickets to this year’s festival and, probably, a great conversation or two with some insights on the festival, the program or life of a musician.

If you’re interested, contact the festival.

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

