‘Tis the season for free music outdoors, and Santa Cruz County is happy to oblige

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

June is coming, and that means a lot of great free outdoor live-music shows. On Tuesdays — actually just once a month, on the second Tuesday of the month — the Santa Cruz Wharf hosts a live band from 6 to 9 p.m. The next band up is Extra Large on June 13. On Wednesdays, Capitola Village is the hot spot with its annual Twilight Concert weekly series, set to launch June 14 with Jive Machine and running through the end of August.