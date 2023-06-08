Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
City Life

Lookout Trivia is back!

Wallace Baine hosted the inaugural Lookout trivia night last July at Abbott Square in downtown Santa Cruz.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Rev up that big brain and get a team together as Lookout’s trivia night returns to Abbott Square. It’s happening Tuesday nights starting June 27 and running into October, and it’s free.

This story was originally featured in this week's Weekender newsletter.

Trivia lovers, please come out for the return of our summer trivia series, set to return Tuesday, June 27, at Abbott Square in downtown Santa Cruz. As the host of the event, which we did last summer from June to October, I had a blast running through trivia on everything from science to movies to politics to all things Santa Cruz County.

We’re going to do it the last Tuesday of each month, probably up to Halloween, and now that we’ve worked out those first-year kinks, it’s going to be a great ride.

Put it on your calendar, 7 p.m. on June 27. And, yep, it’s free.

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

