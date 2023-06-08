Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
City Life

Symphony brings the music of classic Hollywood to downtown Santa Cruz

promotional image for the Santa Cruz Symphony's pops concert
(Via Santa Cruz Symphony)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The Santa Cruz Symphony will play the beloved themes of movies from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “The Godfather” to “Gone With the Wind” to “Pink Panther” and more Saturday in its annual pops concert at the Civic Auditorium, and it’s all preceded by food trucks, beverages and popcorn out front on a closed-off Church Street.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Can you celebrate the movies without technically seeing a movie? Yes, you can, and you’ll get that chance on Saturday in downtown Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz Symphony is hosting its annual pops concert with a show at the Civic Auditorium and a free street festival beforehand. And it’s all about the music of classic Hollywood.

Things get started around 5 p.m. on a closed-off Church Street in front of the Civic. The free event will feature live music from the Santa Cruz Samba quartet, with food trucks, beverages and popcorn — lots of popcorn.

That’s followed at 7:30 p.m. with the program indoors at the Civic. The Symphony Orchestra will take a deep dive into the beloved themes of the movies, from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “The Godfather” to “Gone With the Wind” to “Pink Panther” and more.

And if you just have to get the full-on cinema experience after the show, the Del Mar is showing “The Fifth Element” for its midnight show.

City LifeWallace BaineCoast LifeSanta CruzInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.