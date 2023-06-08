Symphony brings the music of classic Hollywood to downtown Santa Cruz

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Can you celebrate the movies without technically seeing a movie? Yes, you can, and you’ll get that chance on Saturday in downtown Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz Symphony is hosting its annual pops concert with a show at the Civic Auditorium and a free street festival beforehand. And it’s all about the music of classic Hollywood.

Things get started around 5 p.m. on a closed-off Church Street in front of the Civic. The free event will feature live music from the Santa Cruz Samba quartet, with food trucks, beverages and popcorn — lots of popcorn.

That’s followed at 7:30 p.m. with the program indoors at the Civic. The Symphony Orchestra will take a deep dive into the beloved themes of the movies, from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “The Godfather” to “Gone With the Wind” to “Pink Panther” and more.