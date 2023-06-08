Symphony brings the music of classic Hollywood to downtown Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Symphony will play the beloved themes of movies from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “The Godfather” to “Gone With the Wind” to “Pink Panther” and more Saturday in its annual pops concert at the Civic Auditorium, and it’s all preceded by food trucks, beverages and popcorn out front on a closed-off Church Street.
Can you celebrate the movies without technically seeing a movie? Yes, you can, and you’ll get that chance on Saturday in downtown Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz Symphony is hosting its annual pops concert with a show at the Civic Auditorium and a free street festival beforehand. And it’s all about the music of classic Hollywood.
Things get started around 5 p.m. on a closed-off Church Street in front of the Civic. The free event will feature live music from the Santa Cruz Samba quartet, with food trucks, beverages and popcorn — lots of popcorn.
That’s followed at 7:30 p.m. with the program indoors at the Civic. The Symphony Orchestra will take a deep dive into the beloved themes of the movies, from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “The Godfather” to “Gone With the Wind” to “Pink Panther” and more.
And if you just have to get the full-on cinema experience after the show, the Del Mar is showing “The Fifth Element” for its midnight show.