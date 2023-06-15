K-Squid turns it up for summer on strength of new signal

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Congratulations to our friends at K-Squid, KSQD 90.7 FM , for a red-letter day in their history coming up. On June 21, the first day of summer will also be the first day of KSQD’s powerful new signal that will boost the station’s programming to reach just about every corner of the Monterey Bay area in Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties.