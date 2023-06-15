K-Squid turns it up for summer on strength of new signal
Beginning June 21, Santa Cruz’s KSQD 90.7 FM will be beaming into radios as far away as Carmel and perhaps tripling its audience after a successful fundraising campaign enabled the station to buy additional licenses.
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.
Congratulations to our friends at K-Squid, KSQD 90.7 FM, for a red-letter day in their history coming up. On June 21, the first day of summer will also be the first day of KSQD’s powerful new signal that will boost the station’s programming to reach just about every corner of the Monterey Bay area in Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties.
The station’s fundraising campaign to expand resulted in its purchase of two more radio licenses in the region, resulting in what could be a tripling of its original audience. The means K-Squid will soon reach a potential audience of 645,000 people, from Santa Cruz all the way to Salinas and Carmel. And, of course, the station is airing live as well on ksqd.org.