Make plans now for an essential pilgrimage to Boomeria

If you’ve ever been to the annual Boomeria event in the Santa Cruz Mountains, you’re not likely to ever forget it.

The event is the Santa Cruz Baroque Festival, the instrument is a hand-made pipe organ that occupies its own house, the inventor is former teacher Preston Boomer, and the site is Boomer’s redwood-shaded estate off Empire Grade Road. Each year, master musicians gather in the redwoods to take a whirl on the grand old organ in a glorious setting in always beautiful Bonny Doon.