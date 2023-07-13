Halloween, Taylor Swift and Vivaldi by candlelight? Cocoanut Grove has you covered
Hundreds of onstage candles will light the way for a series of concerts beginning in October at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s Cocoanut Grove, with a string quartet taking on spooky movie classics, the ever-growing catalog of Taylor Swift and classical standby “The Four Seasons.”
This fall, there’s a new wrinkle in live performance, which is actually an old wrinkle — an extremely old one, as matter of fact.
Beginning in October, the Cocoanut Grove at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will host a trio of concerts lit entirely by candlelight. Live music, featuring a group called Listeso String Quartet, will be accompanied by the light of hundreds of candles on stage.
The Candlelight Concerts series, presented by a company called Fever, opens Oct. 19 with a Halloween theme featuring classics from scary movies (including the shrieking violins of the “Psycho” theme), continues with a tribute to Taylor Swift on Nov. 17, and then ends with a holiday-oriented take on Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” on Dec. 15.