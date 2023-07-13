Halloween, Taylor Swift and Vivaldi by candlelight? Cocoanut Grove has you covered

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

This fall, there’s a new wrinkle in live performance, which is actually an old wrinkle — an extremely old one, as matter of fact.

Beginning in October, the Cocoanut Grove at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will host a trio of concerts lit entirely by candlelight. Live music, featuring a group called Listeso String Quartet , will be accompanied by the light of hundreds of candles on stage.