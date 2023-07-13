Mark your calendars now for Lookout’s next trivia night

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Q: What’s the best possible use for the magnificent outdoor space at Abbott Square?

A: Well … OK, there’s a number of different answers. But certainly one answer is trivia. On July 25, we at Lookout will return to Abbott Square with our second Trivia Night event live and in-person.

The big news this time is that I will be sharing hosting duties with my friend, longtime Santa Cruz writer and hominid-about-town Sven Davis. Sven and I are planning a fun, entertaining hour of trivia and trivia-related antics. It’s all free and (also) the best possible use for a summer Tuesday night. Things get started around 6:30 p.m.