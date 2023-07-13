Mark your calendars now for Lookout’s next trivia night
Tuesday, July 25, brings the next installment of an Abbott Square fave, with writer Sven Davis joining Wallace Baine to entertain and enlighten downtown.
Q: What’s the best possible use for the magnificent outdoor space at Abbott Square?
A: Well … OK, there’s a number of different answers. But certainly one answer is trivia. On July 25, we at Lookout will return to Abbott Square with our second Trivia Night event live and in-person.
The big news this time is that I will be sharing hosting duties with my friend, longtime Santa Cruz writer and hominid-about-town Sven Davis. Sven and I are planning a fun, entertaining hour of trivia and trivia-related antics. It’s all free and (also) the best possible use for a summer Tuesday night. Things get started around 6:30 p.m.
Sign up, bring a team, and win some cool swag. Anything goes — though we won’t ask any questions about Constantinople. See, you’re ahead of the game already.