Santa Cruz mural lovers, bookmark this site

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Over the past few years, Santa Cruz County has really become a big mural town , with the biggest single booster in the number of murals coming during the big Sea Walls mural painting event back in 2021.

There’s a great new resource for anyone looking to get on top of all the murals in town. It’s a website called Santa Cruz Murals, which provides a list of murals throughout the county (147 of them!), a gallery of images of them, and even a map to help you locate them all. The site reveals the artists behind all these great murals and allows you to explore their other work.

The site is the work of local Greg Rose. Plan to spend some time with it. You’ll be amazed at the visual landscape that surrounds us.

Sea Walls: Revisit the 2021 mural project