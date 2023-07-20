Sleepy John Sandidge prepares for ‘Please Stand By’ swan song

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

The word has come down this week that the legendary Sleepy John Sandidge is prepping for what will be his last go-round hosting the wonderful weekly live-music show on KPIG called “Please Stand By.” The two-hour Sunday morning show has brought in touring and local musicians to perform live on the radio dating back 35 years, as one of the last shows of its kind in the country.

Sandidge, who turns 84 this fall, has decided to go out with a big on-air bash Aug. 6, live on KPIG (107.5 FM). We’ll certainly look back in fondness at John’s amazing career as we get closer.