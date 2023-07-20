Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Sleepy John Sandidge (right) interviews former Monkee Michael Nesmith on his KPIG "Please Stand By" radio show
Sleepy John Sandidge prepares for ‘Please Stand By’ swan song

By Wallace Baine
KPIG’s “Please Stand By” has brought touring and local musicians to perform live on the two-hour Sunday morning radio show dating back 35 years, and Sleepy John Sandidge has big things in store for Aug. 6, his last turn behind the mic at 107.5 FM.

The word has come down this week that the legendary Sleepy John Sandidge is prepping for what will be his last go-round hosting the wonderful weekly live-music show on KPIG called “Please Stand By.” The two-hour Sunday morning show has brought in touring and local musicians to perform live on the radio dating back 35 years, as one of the last shows of its kind in the country.

Sandidge, who turns 84 this fall, has decided to go out with a big on-air bash Aug. 6, live on KPIG (107.5 FM). We’ll certainly look back in fondness at John’s amazing career as we get closer.

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

