County’s new Spotlight Awards put shine on deserving local artists — including a Lookouter

The monthly First Friday art tour is upon us again. And this month, a big highlight is the debut of a new show from the recipients of the Spotlight Awards, given by the Santa Cruz County Arts Commission .

The awards throw a little love in the direction of local artists who have produced consistently great work without much in the way of attention. One of the five new Spotlight artists is my friend and colleague at Lookout photographer Kevin Painchaud who, I can tell you firsthand, has found a way to combine talent, energy and commitment to his craft to become a powerhouse in the world of local photojournalism.

Others who have earned the Spotlight include writer and poet Nikia Chaney, muralist Augie Escobedo, mixed-media artist Heejin Lee and writer and poet Madeline Aliah.

They’ll all be celebrated Friday with a reception on the fifth floor of the county government building on Ocean Street, from 5 to 7 p.m. See you there?