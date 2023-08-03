One last KPIG go-round for Sleepy John

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Let’s all spend our Sunday morning around the radio this weekend as the legendary “Sleepy John” Sandidge puts to bed his terrific live-music radio show, “Please Stand By.”

The show will take place on KPIG (107.5 FM) from 9 a.m. to noon, and will feature an all-star cast of musicians and other personalities, all paying tribute to a great man and a long-standing local tradition. Among those booked already are Keith Greeninger, Michael Gaither, Tammi Brown, Sherry Austin, County Supervisor Zach Friend and many, many more.

John has been hosting “Please Stand By” for more than 30 years, and it’s produced many moments of radio magic with both local musicians and touring acts swinging by the KPIG studios to play music and chew the fat with John. I was a semi-regular on “PST” for several years and a guest host, and I saw firsthand how thrilling live radio can be.

Tune in and be part of Santa Cruz’s music history.